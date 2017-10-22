 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 22 October 2017

Machar’s official spokesperson “suddenly” dies in Khartoum

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 22, 2017 (KHARTOUM) – South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) have announced the “sudden” death of Lam Kuei Lam, the spokesperson of their leader, Riek Machar.

JPEG - 33 kb
Fallen South Sudan rebel leader’s spokesperson Lam Kuei Lam (File photo)

Lam, died in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum on Saturday.

The cause of his death, officials said, is still unclear.

“It is a shock to us all,” Pouk Both Baluang, the SPLM-IO’s director for information and public relations said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“It is a sudden and great loss to members of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army/Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO/SPLA-IO),” he added.

Gabriel Duop Lam, South Sudan’s former Labour minister told Sudan Tribune Sunday that the leadership of the movement regrets the death of a "brilliant young journalist and a committed freedom fighter".

He said the armed opposition movement was now working with the family on the burial arrangements and any other information related to the cause will be given once family members come together.

“I cannot comment on the cause now because it has to be a decision by the family. And because of this war, the family is scattered. The leadership of the movement is now working to locate the family members and see how they can come together. This is now the first priority," said Duop.

He added, "The rest will follow and the public will be updated accordingly”.

Lam, who worked for various local and international media houses in Sudan and South Sudan, was appointed press secretary in the office of the South Sudanese armed opposition leader in January 2017.

He succeeded James Gatdet Dak, the former spokesman in Machar’s office who was deported and handed over to the South Sudanese government by Kenyan authorities in November 2016.

On social media, South Sudanese journalists described Lam’s death as a great loss to the media. A journalist described him as a "gentle and humble soul who got along with everyone".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 October 21:12, by Mayendit

    It so sad that, the former vice president has been pushing in many years for so long the endless of rebellion till young educators like this guy died in the Sudan’s Khartoum. Our brothers and sisters from Nuers particular, they are not listening and their realization wouldn’t repairing back the lives and the damaging properties and other human suffering and he is going to be remembering for worst.

    repondre message

  • 22 October 22:20, by padiit gaga

    Sad news for this young man who passed away in young ages. Non one could blamed Dr.Machar for His rebellion because he just wants to free this citizens under Dinka dictators rule
    For the death of this man it just increase the Nuer is brave like Door to door killing of innocent civilians increases brave of Nuer and caused 4years war this will cause other 4years. It good now because all tribes unde

    repondre message

  • 22 October 22:28, by padiit gaga

    Understand Dinka master plans that said Dinka would lead S.Sudan for 200years who will accept that No one otherwise we must for 200years till this plans is destroyed and all tribes are equally and has right to lead S.Sudan.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Splits in Sudan’s liberation movements and questions of the future: Different Personalities Same DNA 2017-10-22 21:22:08 By Malik Agar Eyre Nganyoufa A split is a process of fragmentation of a coherent movement or political party. Historically, many, if not all, armed resistance movements have experienced (...)

Reflections on the SPLM-Ns 2017-10-18 20:15:33 By Mohamed Yassin It is sad, weird and ugly that some comrades reduced the vision of the SPLM to the SPLM-N standing for North, as a compromise. Its adaptation, it was bitterly adopted in an (...)

Do we have leaders in South Sudan or murderers? 2017-10-15 04:13:20 By Peter Gai Manyuon According to different scholars globally, leadership style is the way a person uses power to lead other people. More so, scholars have also identified a variety of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.