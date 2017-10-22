 
 
 
Great Lakes summit to discuss S. Sudan crisis, regional insecurity

October 21, 2017 (KAMPALA) - South Sudan is scheduled to participate in a two-day summit of the Great Lakes region taking place in Congo Brazzaville.

JPEG - 14.7 kb
South Sudan’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Mawien Makol (Photo: Citizen News)

The event will bring together security officials and military chiefs from the region, with discussions mainly focused on security, borders and arms control.

South Sudan’s foreign affairs ministry spokesperson, Mawien Makol said the young nation will be represented by defense minister, Kuol Manyang Juuk and other security officials.

“It is completely security issues and movement in borders of the countries of the great lakes and control of the arms in the borders and also issues to do with refugees,” said Makol.

“It is very crucial for us because we have very many people engaging in it," he added.

South Sudan, Africa’s newest nation, has been embroiled in conflict since December 2013 when violence broke out in the capital, Juba. The conflict has since killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than two million.

Countries in the African Great Lakes region include Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

The Great Lakes area, where colonial era borders cut through ethnic groups, has in the last 20 years been a crucible of conflict that has launched multiple uprisings and invasions. The United Nations, United States, and several European countries have special envoys or representatives to the Great Lakes region.

(ST)

s
