 
 
 
Sunday 22 October 2017

South Sudan army commander on rape trial found dead

October 21, 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudan army commander on trial for his involvement in attacks on aid workers at a hotel in the capital, Juba was found dead last week, a military official said.

Lt. Col Luka Akechak is said to have died in military custody.

Army spokesperson, Santo Domic Chol said Akechak fell sick some weeks ago and received medical treatment, but did not recover.

“The military custody told us that the man was found dead in the morning,” he told Reuters on Friday.

The attack by soldiers at the Terrain Hotel, during which some aid workers were raped and one murdered occurred on in July last year as pro-government forces clashed with rebels loyal to Riek Machar.

Akechak, one of the soldiers on trial over the rape incident, was the unit commander at the hotel on the day of the attack in the capital.

A rape survivor, Chol told Reuters, had earlier testified that she witnessed Akechak directing soldiers to raid property at the hotel.

Meanwhile the next hearing in the trial is scheduled for Wednesday this week.

13 South Sudanese soldiers are currently on trial after they were accused of raping foreign aid workers and murdering a local colleague in the South Sudanese capital.

(ST)

  • 22 October 07:14, by Majesty

    Akechak is another betrayed martyr, he is not responsible
    for the conduct of unruly, indiscipline SPLA soldiers. If SPLA has true martial laws, if anything that condemn Akechak would also condemn Gen. Salva Kiir for causing uncalled war and failed to control his unruly soldiers. Akechak and colleagues in jail are escapegoat for the failed regime.

    • 22 October 09:08, by Malakal county Simon

      He dies by doing the wrong things, but he has caused a bad image against the SPLA...... SPLA is very shameful nowadays, and should be bury next to John Garang grave......

