American experts arrive in Khartoum to assess Sudan’s universities

October 21, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A delegation of experts from the Institute of International Education (IIE) in Washington Saturday has arrived in Khartoum to assess Sudan’s higher education institutions to build partnerships with its counterparts in the United States.

JPEG - 41.9 kb
A general view taken on June 13, 2012 shows the campus of the Sudanese capital’s Khartoum University,(AFP Photo/Simon Martelli)

The Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research Azhari Omer Abdel-Bagi told Ashorooq TV the delegation would discuss ways to enhance Sudan-U.S. cooperation in the fields of higher education and scientific research.

He added the visit of the IIE experts would last for five days during which the delegation will visit Khartoum, Shendi, Gazira, El-Nilein, Ahfad, Sudan Science and Technology, Alzaiem Alazhari universities.

According to Abdel-Bagi, the American experts would also visit the Mycetoma Research Center at Soba University Hospital as well as the Begrawiya, Naqa and Musawwarat archaeological sites in the River Nile state.

Established in 1919, the IIE is a nonprofit organization which focuses on international student exchange and aid, foreign affairs, and international peace and security.

It creates programs of study and training for students, educators and professionals from various sectors. Some of its most recognized programs include the flagship Fulbright Program and Gilman Scholarships.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Administration permanently lifted 20-year-old economic sanctions against Sudan citing positive actions on humanitarian access and counter-terrorism.

The two countries are engaged in a five-track process towards the full normalization of relations.

