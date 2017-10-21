Sudan’s al-Bashir to visit Kuwait and Qatar

October 21, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Sunday will travel to Kuwait on a two-day official visit at the start of a Gulf tour that would also take him to Qatar.

President Omer al-Bashir received by the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha on 16 June 2016 (QNA Photo)

According to the official news agency SUNA, al-Bashir would discuss with the Emir of Kuwait, Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah and the Emir of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hammad Al-Thani the bilateral relations and peace and development efforts in Sudan.

He would also discuss with the two Emirs the recent developments in the region as well as the regional and international issues of common concern.

Al-Bashir will be accompanied by a senior delegation including the Minister of Presidency Fadl Abdallah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Ghandour, Director of National Intelligence and Security Service Mohamed Atta al-Mawla and the Director General of the President’s Offices Hatim Hassan Bakhit.

Last June, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt severed ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting Islamist terrorist groups and arch-foe Iran. But Doha vehemently denies the charges.

Sudan is among the Arab states that refused to take part in the ongoing diplomatic crisis and declared its support for the Kuwaiti efforts to settle the rift.

(ST)