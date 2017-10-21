 
 
 
Sunday 22 October 2017

South Sudan rejects talking to unorganised opposition

October 21, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudanese government has rejected talking to individual opposition groups, asking the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to talk to the armed and non-armed opposition groups to organise and unite their ranks under one body.

JPEG - 12.2 kb
South Sudanese information minister Michael Makuei Lueth attends a press conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 5 January 2014 (Photo: AP/Elias Asmara)

“We will not be in a position to sit with each of them. So we requested the IGAD ministerial committee to unite their ranks so that they come out with one body, after all even though they appear to be having different objectives, they are saying one and the same thing”, stated the information minister Michael Makuei Lueth after a cabinet meeting on Friday.

Minister Lueth said the government through the council of ministers accepted the revitalisation of the peace agreement and accepted a declaration of the ceasefire to allow negotiations with what he called "armed strange groups" to end hostilities.

This decision of the government came up during the regular council of ministers meeting in Juba, chaired by President Salva Kiir.

The Cabinet, according to the government spokesman, listened to an evaluation report on the implementation of the agreement to resolve the conflict in South Sudan, presented by Martin Elia Lomuro, cabinet affairs minister.

The outcome of the meeting, he said, resolved that the government will not accept to hold separate negotiations with separate groups, and would rather prefer to negotiate with a united opposition group.

  • 22 October 01:07, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    There might be something wrong with the cabinet ministers of Salva Kiir in Juba. Rather than organizing themselves to discuss the political points of divergence that has culminated into war by various opposition groups in the country, they want to enter into the affairs of the opposition. Who are they to tell their enemies to organize?
    IGAD is a moderator. Hence it is not its job to do that!!

    • 22 October 05:12, by Newsudan

      These days,something weird is happening with rebels, Riek Io vs NSF,NDM vs Riek Io, and many others versus. Makwei Lweth is right this time, opposition should be organized,one objective, but what am aware some of this militias are ordinary thugs and robbers in disguised of being armed groups.

  • 22 October 02:37, by john akeen

    Our Government are great government, and we do not talk to thieves, so fuck Riek Machar and fuck Rebecca Nyandeng and fuck Mabior Garang, fuck Pagan Amum, fuck Lam Akol, Fuck Johnson Oling, fuck Riek Machar’s Nuer, fuck you all, and fuck stupid ass guy name Wutkhor

    • 22 October 03:46, by Nairobimitot

      To Wutkhor,
      You are not Wutkhor, You are WutDual

  • 22 October 02:42, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    John akin,

    Shut up you filth from your muddy brain!! You about to witness the reality of your own word on you in the near future!!

    • 22 October 03:36, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      War every around all corners of the South Sudan, it is going to be very hard if all factions had divided heard like this!
      Even though we solve one problem the other one will be still pending, they seem to be fighting for one objectives but it appears to Me that these groups have their own self interest of who is who in the zoo. This is going to be generational wars

    • 22 October 03:42, by Nairobimitot

      South Sudan government has passed the Test of intellectual governance. Nobody should negotiate with scattered rebels who are not organized. Let them put their house together and speak with one voice, and then they can come to their father to sit down and tell their stories. They have to come clean and make their father happy.

    • 22 October 04:58, by john akeen

      jur_likang_a_ likan’g
      fuck you, you stupid bitch, you Nuers of Riek Machar and Chulok of johnson OLing - Lam Akan and Pagan Amum will be finish soon

