JPEG - 38.4 kb
SPLA soldiers walk within families displaced in recent fighting camping at the Anglican church compound in Juba, July 12, 2016. (Reuters Photo)

October 20, 2017 (WASHINGTON) - The Washington Post has called on the administration of President Trump to consider a new approach for the solution of the four-year crisis in South Sudan.

The call comes as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley this month will pay a visit to South Sudan within a regional tour including the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia.

In an editorial published on Friday, the Washington Post agrees with the UN officials that the South Sudanese conflict is a man-made crisis for which its leaders bear a direct responsibility.

However, it disagrees with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the head of UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations (DPKO), who told the Security Council last week that “The same leaders responsible for the conflict can also bring the country back from the impending abyss”.

"Ms Haley might consider reaching out to a younger generation of more technocratic leaders who are fed up with the failures of their elders," reads the opinion paper libelled ’It’s time for the U.S. to make a fresh start in South Sudan’.

"The United States cannot forsake a people caught in the grip of misery; it must begin to look beyond the men who made this awful mess, including Mr Kiir," it further added.

Over four million South Sudanese have been displaced from their areas and continue to flee to other areas or outside the country despite the signing of a peace agreement in August 2015 between the warring parties as a result of the continued war in the troubled country.

The cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access to civilians are seen as urgent steps the regional and international community seek to convince the parties to implement.

" The administration should also press Egypt, Uganda and Ukraine to stop the flow of arms to South Sudan," suggested the editorial to achieve these goals.

In a meeting with the African leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York last month, President Donald Trump told African leaders he was "deeply disturbed by the ongoing violence in South Sudan and in the Congo" but said peace and prosperity would come through an African-led process.
The Washington Post also didn’t stop at the IGAD-led revitalization process which is designed to revive the implementation of the peace agreement and to ensure the end of the war.

Last September, Haley told the Security Council that the regional effort was the "last chance" for peace in South Sudan.

Washington in the past proposed twice to impose UN sanctions on the South Sudanese officials, the Security Council didn’t endorse it

(ST)

  • 21 October 09:24, by Wutkhor

    This is the reality but the post shld preach for various sanctions of the Dinka’s insects animals, their Nuerwew stooges foods lovers plus their few equotoria jieng worshippers.. The like of kiirminal himself shld be sanctions so he can died with his HIV which infected his dirty body.

    repondre message

  • 21 October 09:28, by Wutkhor

    My advise to the W. Post.. 1- the US must sanctions must than 20 Dinka’s insects animals n all those Nuerwew foods lovers dogs plus few equotoria who are worshipping jieng. 2- secessions shld also be an amicable solutions to end this jieng imposed war. 3- or the ICC to come by all mean n take the culprits without further to do.

    repondre message

    • 21 October 09:36, by Wutkhor

      The US D trump ADM. Shld sanctions the following dogs. 1- Kuol MANYANG, 2- STD, 3- Wani IGA, 4- Elies Lomuru, 5- Liel LOL STd, 6- Duoth Guest, 7 Akool Koor, 8 TutKuan Gatluak, 9 chiejiek Gaei, 10, chol thonBalok, 11, Malual Ayom, 12, Mangar Biong, 13, one eye ateny week, 14 the whole of members vagus didinka deadlocks n all jce.

      repondre message

    • 21 October 09:39, by abrahamovic

      wukhor

      it doesn’t matter much a frog crack while a cow still take the water . you must bark like dog till you exhausted and we are still controlled this country. if you don’t like Dinka and Nuerweu go to the Nile and drink from it!!

      repondre message

      • 21 October 10:04, by Wutkhor

        Abrahamovic or whatever u call ur asses
        I am always in the frontiers battles ur negatives forces n ur Nuerwew foods fighters militia, so there is no need for me to drink in the Nile while we re still enjoying full controls of our beloved mother land ancestors home our beautiful Nuer land in which all Nuerwew foods lovers will never n be buried in dinka land like dogs coz no Nuerwew foods lovers wi

        repondre message

  • 21 October 09:34, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    It is interesting that such an esteemed newspaper has come up with the real diagnosis and prognosis of the war that has caused man-made catastrophe to millions of innocent people of South Sudan. South Sudan as a country came into being by the diplomatic and international effort of the western world coupled with the armed resistance by South Sudanese against forced Arabism and islamism —To continu

    repondre message

    • 21 October 09:46, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      in the then Sudan under islamic zealots who believed in using violence in disseminating their notion about national identity and religion with the use of military power of the state. It is however sad that having had to go through that pain, the present leaders of South Sudan have adopted violence strategy of Jallabas to entrench Dinkaism in country in the place of Arabism ---To continue

      repondre message

      • 21 October 10:00, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        and their style is far more brutal than those of Jallaba soldiers. South Sudan has been falsely portrayed to be Dinka land. So anything South Sudanese is falsely claimed to be dinka. They can forcefully settle anywhere illegally. They can graze their cattle in the farms of people who depend on agriculture for livelihood. There is no rule of law in the country. Those who can run the —To continue.

        repondre message

        • 21 October 10:09, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          country well are bared out of the exercise. Basically the Gun is the ruler of the country. Divergent political opinions are not tolerated. Political opponents are violently eliminated. Imagine a country without freedom of speech, association and press to claim it is democratic. All economic, security, defence and legal institutions dominated by Dinka. —To continue

          repondre message

          • 21 October 10:14, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

            A one tribe out of 63 tribes of the country. Is this not injustice of the tallest order? Something must be done done now to stop this madness!! We have the might and intelligence to do this. We only need sacrifice and determination exemplified by Abucha. God bless you Abucha. certainly good will triumph over evil and God is behind you.

            repondre message

  • 21 October 10:07, by Wutkhor

    Jur likanga.
    U heat it all brother, the Dinka’s led government brutality on our innocents pples did never happen in Sudan civil war, I can tell you that our northern Sudan Arabs were much far better than this animals Dinka’s..

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

