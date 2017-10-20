October 20, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan on Friday has regretted a new U.S. travel advisory warning Americans against travelling to seven Sudanese states stressing Khartoum’s ability to provide maximum protection and security for the country’s visitors.

The United States on Thursday warned its citizens against the risk of terrorist and criminal attacks in Sudan troubled areas, saying they should avoid travelling to the Darfur’s five states, Blue Nile state, and South Kordofan.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir called on the U.S. Department of State to “review its negative statements and warnings”.

He said the outcome of the ongoing dialogue between the two countries has promoted relations to an advanced level of joint work, demanding Washington to push forward the bilateral dialogue until achieving full normalization of relations.

Khidir described the American travel advisory as “inaccurate”, saying it contradicts with the statements issued by senior U.S. officials and agencies praising Sudan’s efforts to combat terrorism. ??

“The [U.S.] warning comes at a time when Sudan is witnessing a positive political and security atmosphere that has been praised and supported by many countries and regional and international organizations, including the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union and the League of Arab States, as well as remarkable visits by the American envoy and many international and European officials to the various states of Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile,” read the statement.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson pointed to President Omer al-Bashir’s recent decision to extend the unilateral ceasefire in Darfur region, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, saying the military and security organs are capable of providing the maximum security and protection for the country’s visitors.

He further underlined Sudan’s commitment to fighting terrorism, calling on the international partners to exert more efforts to combat terrorism and enhance regional security.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Administration permanently lifted 20-year-old economic sanctions against Sudan citing positive actions on humanitarian access and counter-terrorism.

However, Washington left other sanctions in place for the time being, including those against individuals with arrest warrants related to atrocities committed during the conflict in Darfur.

Also, it didn’t remove Sudan’s name from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The two countries are engaged in a five-track process towards the full normalization of relations.

The process includes the fight against terrorism, Uganda’s Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), Sudan’s role in the peace process in South Sudan, Sudan’s peace and the humanitarian situation in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

