Rebels “disappointed” over IGAD envoy comment on Machar

October 19, 2017 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese armed opposition official allied to the former First Vice President, Riek Machar has expressed “disappointment” over a recent statement attributed to IGAD’s envoy to South Sudan, Ismail Wai who claimed the rebel faction could chose anyone to represent him at the revitalization forum.

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

Mabior Garang, the armed opposition’s national committee for information and public relations, said the IGAD mediation is “fundamentally flawed” by president Salva Kiir, who a mediator and at the same time a party in the civil war.

“The partial nature of the peace process is the reason the IGAD special envoy for South Sudan, Ismail Wais could meet people associated with the national dialogue committee of President Salva Kiir and fail to consult with the Chairman and Commander in Chief of the SPLM/SPLA (IO),” said Mabior.

However, he said SPLM-IO is committed to peace, but disturbed by the comment attributed to the IGAD official, adding that it contradicted to the recent consultation on all parties in South Sudan.

“The movement would like to categorically reiterate our full commitment to the peace process and we are ready to engage in a transparent peace process. The SPLM/SPLA(IO) continues to believe that the ARCISS [Agreement for Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan] contains provisions which will radically transform South Sudan and address the root causes of the conflict, among the most fundamental being: issues to do with the establishment of a constitution, which is guaranteed in Chapter I,” he added.

The IGAD had, however, concluded consultation meetings with all South Sudanese significant groups to the ongoing conflict amid the upcoming revitalization forum.

Last week, however, the IGAD envoy to South Sudan was quoted saying the armed opposition chairman would not be part of those attending the revitalization forum, but they will accept a representative from his side to participate in the process.

South Sudan’s civil war, nearly in its fourth year, was caused by political disagreements within the country’s ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) forcing Kiir to sack his then deputy, Machar. Since then, tens of thousands of people have been killed and over three million displaced since the civil war broke out in December 2013.

(ST)

  • 20 October 09:14, by Sunday Junup

    IGAD are bias, anything with M7 involved is a business. Let wait for what would happen you have now spoken son of Dr.Garang

    repondre message

  • 20 October 09:42, by John Wetjunub

    IGAD knows the cause of all these mess, and therefore they wanted to have a clear process this time around without any mistake again. and this imply that they will exclude witch Doctor in the peace process.

    repondre message

    • 20 October 10:14, by Midit Mitot

      IGAD must be crazy organization in Africa, how can you try to siline the chairperson of the movement who own the power in every corridor in the country? IGAD business group does,t need to rescue these vulnerable civilians of South Sudan. Their business is too much on this civil war.

      repondre message

  • 20 October 10:25, by Wutkhor

    Igad re just bunch of beneficial vultures who don’t cares to fixed the real objects that is obstacles to the death n displacement of millions of innocents SS pples, it’s obviously that the so-called Igad will never put or make an amicable solutions to our war rather fueling it deep in favour of Dinka’s n their stooges money fighters... So the choice is up to one eye Dok man in prison he would eith

    repondre message

    • 20 October 10:27, by Wutkhor

      Con... Arms us well with all necessary moderns weapons n ammunitions so we can just storm n destroyed Paloc or he will remain in prison for the Reat of his life, coz when we destroyed Paloc that will be the fall of the Dinka’s insects Igad back government.

      repondre message

