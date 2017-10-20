Rebels “disappointed” over IGAD envoy comment on Machar

October 19, 2017 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese armed opposition official allied to the former First Vice President, Riek Machar has expressed “disappointment” over a recent statement attributed to IGAD’s envoy to South Sudan, Ismail Wai who claimed the rebel faction could chose anyone to represent him at the revitalization forum.

South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

Mabior Garang, the armed opposition’s national committee for information and public relations, said the IGAD mediation is “fundamentally flawed” by president Salva Kiir, who a mediator and at the same time a party in the civil war.

“The partial nature of the peace process is the reason the IGAD special envoy for South Sudan, Ismail Wais could meet people associated with the national dialogue committee of President Salva Kiir and fail to consult with the Chairman and Commander in Chief of the SPLM/SPLA (IO),” said Mabior.

However, he said SPLM-IO is committed to peace, but disturbed by the comment attributed to the IGAD official, adding that it contradicted to the recent consultation on all parties in South Sudan.

“The movement would like to categorically reiterate our full commitment to the peace process and we are ready to engage in a transparent peace process. The SPLM/SPLA(IO) continues to believe that the ARCISS [Agreement for Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan] contains provisions which will radically transform South Sudan and address the root causes of the conflict, among the most fundamental being: issues to do with the establishment of a constitution, which is guaranteed in Chapter I,” he added.

The IGAD had, however, concluded consultation meetings with all South Sudanese significant groups to the ongoing conflict amid the upcoming revitalization forum.

Last week, however, the IGAD envoy to South Sudan was quoted saying the armed opposition chairman would not be part of those attending the revitalization forum, but they will accept a representative from his side to participate in the process.

South Sudan’s civil war, nearly in its fourth year, was caused by political disagreements within the country’s ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) forcing Kiir to sack his then deputy, Machar. Since then, tens of thousands of people have been killed and over three million displaced since the civil war broke out in December 2013.

(ST)