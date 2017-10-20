Sudan, Central African Republic discuss economic relations

October 19, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and the Central African Republic discussed Thursday the development of economic relations within the framework of regional efforts to bring stability in the troubled central African country.

Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir greets CAR elected President Faustin Archange Touadéra in Khartoum on 27 March 2016 (Photo SUNA)

The President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera and the Sudanese Vice President Hassabo Abdel Rahman discussed bilateral relationship on the sidelines of the meetings of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) held in Brazzaville the capital of the Republic of Congo.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the state minister for foreign affairs Atta Almannan Bakheit said President Touadera showed their interest to develop the old economic relations with its northeastern neighbour the Sudan and to use the Port Sudan as a seaport for his country.

The meeting further discussed ways to speed up the implementation of the road linking between the two countries in order to contribute to enhancing economic cooperation between Bangui and Khartoum, said the Sudanese diplomat.

In May 2011, the two countries signed a number of agreements to facilitate the use f Port Sudan on the Red Sea as a port for CAR exports and imports including the construction railways between the two countries and resumption of direct flights between the two countries.

But the political instability in the region and the armed conflicts delayed the implementation of this vital project for the CAR.

In July 2017, in a meeting with the Central African Republic (CAR) Prime Minister Simplice Sarandji, Sudanese businessmen union offered to finance the CAR free trade zone in Port Sudan so that goods can be imported or exported for the neighbouring county without difficulties.

In a related development in a meeting held in Khartoum on Thursday, the Minister of International Cooperation Idris Suleiman discussed ways to implement the signed economic agreements with Adarahim Abdullai, Ambassador of the Central African Republic in Khartoum.

The two sides discussed the organization of the meetings of the Joint Ministerial Committee in 2018 and ways to encourage businessmen, chambers of commerce and companies to develop joint investment partnerships between the two countries.

Held under the theme "Fast-Tracking the Implementation of the Pact to Ensure Stability and Development in the Great Lakes Region," the ICGLR meeting discussed the security situation in the region, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), Central African Republic, Burundi, South Sudan and Sudan.

(ST)