Latjor state governor appoints two advisers

October 19, 2017 (JUBA) - The governor of South Sudan’s Latjor state over the weekend issued an executive order appointing two new state advisers.

The map of South Sudan’s Latjoor state (Getty)

Peter Gatkuoth Khor, in the decree, appointed David Deng Atem as adviser for security and Gony Chuol Muthiang as adviser for peace.

The gubernatorial decree, extended to Sudan Tribune, took effect from 14 October.

Latjor is one of the 28 states of South Sudan. It is located in the Greater Upper Nile region and it borders Eastern Nile to the north, Eastern Bieh to the south, and Ethiopia to the east. On 2 October 2015, South Sudan President Salva Kiir issued a decree establishing 28 states in place of the 10-constitutionally established states.

The decree established the new states largely along ethnic lines.

A number of opposition parties and civil society groups challenged the constitutionality of the decree. Kiir later resolved to take it to parliament for approval as a constitutional amendment and lawmakers approved it.

(ST)