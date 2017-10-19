 
 
 
Thursday 19 October 2017

South Sudan vows not to live in "hostility" with Sudan

Omer al-Bashir (R) walks with Salva Kiir after their meeting at Khartoum's airport November 4, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

October 19, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan on Thursday said it cannot live in “perpetual hostility” with neighbouring Sudan, reiterating its readiness to fully implement the 2012 Cooperation Agreement both nations signed.

The presidential adviser on security affairs, Tut Kew Gatluak said enhancing bilateral relations between the countries was significant to improving relations the two former war foes after secession.

“Preparations for his Excellency the president of the republic have been completed. What are remaining are just administrative arrangements,” Gatluak told Sudan Tribune in an interview.

The official said he remains optimistic the president will improve relations with Khartoum by resolving “all the outstanding issues.”

Gatluak further said President Salva Kiir’s forthcoming visit to Sudan, would enable the two leaders not to link to the implementation of the cooperation agreement, but an affirmation of sincerity in working together to upgrade “all matters regarding security matters the two countries would take up firmly and squarely for mutual interest”.

“It is not only important to stick to the principles of non-intervention and non-interference but the importance of improving relations on the basis of equality and mutual respect,” stressed the senior aide.

He added, “This approach is clear and supported by all regional leaders”.

The senior advisor, however, avoided queries on the observations that domestic squabbles and internal political exigencies have relegated and overshadowed effective implementation of the 2012 peace deal between both countries.

It remains unclear as to when the president will travel to Khartoum.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th, 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

Relations between the two nations soured after South Sudan’s independence following a series of disputes over a number of issues and accusations of support to rebel groups.

(ST)

  • 19 October 23:04, by Khent

    The Juba criminals would rather focus all their attention (and our resources) on killing South Sudanese civilians in the tens of thousands. Everything is inverted in Kiir’s dictatorship; it’s kill your people and be friendly with the very enemy that occupies Nation size territories belonging to South Sudan.

