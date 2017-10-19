October 18, 2017 (JUBA) - The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), the body monitoring South Sudan’s peace process is to present to the regional bloc (IGAD) a comprehensive evaluation of the status of implementation of the 2015 peace agreement.

JMEC Chairman, Festus Mogae, briefs the UN Security Council, on the implementation of the peace agreement on 31 March 2016 (ST Photo)

The report, the JMEC chairperson said, highlights the continuous violation by the two warring factions of the permanent ceasefire agreed upon.

“Our evaluation report will be presented to IGAD pursuant to our mandate and will form part of our contribution to ensuring a successful High Level Revitalisation Forum,” said Festus Mogae.

"Fundamental to the whole report is the irrefutable fact that the permanent ceasefire has been and continues to be violated by all the parties with impunity and as such security has deteriorated to a critical level,” he added.

In June this year, a summit of IGAD heads of state and government decided that meeting of the signatories of the South Sudan peace agreement to discuss ways to revitalize the peace implementation be convened. At the summit, it was agreed that all groups be included in the discussion aimed at restoring a permanent ceasefire.

Mogae said the revitalization process offers an opportunity for the leaders of all communities to sit together, bring the violence to an end and determine a political path forward.

He called on stakeholders to take the “necessary steps and compromises” to revitalize the implementation of the August Agreement “without further delay”.

The JMEC charperson said he is delighted to hear from the IGAD that positive progress has been made and that all parties have agreed to the process.

“I am delighted to hear from the IGAD Special Envoy, Ambassador Ismail Wais, that positive progress has been made and that all parties consulted have approached the process in a constructive and peaceful frame of mind. I thank all those who took part,” stressed Mogae.

"After more than a year of unacceptable turmoil and unimaginable distress suffered by millions of South Sudanese, this revitalisation process offers an opportunity for the leaders of all communities to sit together, bring the violence to an end and determine a political path forward," he added.

"The people of South Sudan hope and pray for peace and stability and the world is watching with high expectations.

Every month, the JMEC chairperson presents his report to the Board members, including representatives of the Transitional Government of National Unity, South Sudanese Stakeholders, IGAD member states, the UN, the Troika (US, UK, Norway), China, EU and International Partners Forum and Friends of South Sudan.

Reports are also received from the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU), Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM), Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC), Joint Integrated Police (JIP), Strategic Defence and Security Review Board (SDSRB) and the National Constitutional Amendment Committee (NCAC).

(ST)