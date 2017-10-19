 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 19 October 2017

South Sudan renews commitment to restore permanent ceasefire

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 18, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese government has renewed its earlier commitment to restore a permanent ceasefire in the war-torn nation.

JPEG - 15.2 kb
President Salva Kiir addresses the nation from the State House on September 15, 2015, in Juba (Photo AFP/Charles Atiki Lomodong)

The foreign affairs spokesperson, Mawien Makol said government remains committed to the restoration of permanent ceasefire amid ongoing High-Level Revitalization consultation by members of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

"The government is fully committed to restoration of the permanent ceasefire; we are also committed to implementation of the 2015 peace agreement,” he said on Wednesday.

The United Nations Under-Secretary General of Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, told the UN Security Council on Tuesday, that the South Sudan’s government was not fully committed to the IGAD-led peace revitalization process to end its civil war.

The political will to halt military operations and peaceful negotiations, he said, were necessary to achieve sustainable peace in war-torn South Sudan.

But Makol insisted that the accusations labeled against the Juba government were “unfair”, adding, “We are doing what we can on this revitalization process”.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has pledged his unconditional support to the peace revitalization forum, saying a national dialogue was the only way to end the ongoing civil war in the world’s youngest nation.

In June, a summit of IGAD heads of state and government decided that meeting of the signatories of the South Sudan peace agreement to discuss ways to revitalize the peace implementation be convened. At the summit, it was agreed that all groups be included in the discussion aimed at restoring a permanent ceasefire.

The South Sudanese government warned that the revitalization forum by IGAD, the regional bloc which mediated the 2015 peace accord, should not be another platform for negotiations of the peace accord between the two factions to the conflict.

A peace deal signed in August 2015 between the rival leaders following months of intense negotiations led to the formation of a transitional national unity government in April 2016, but this again faltered after renewed violence broke out in July 2016.

Over a million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir sacked Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since it seceded from Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 October 06:40, by Newsudan

    "Kiir nyal Dieng" as popular known by our cousins Nuer, Nuer elders call him that way to mean Kiir of tiger- like colour, that has marched present day Kiir Mayardit Tiger division.implicated in outbreak of war in Juba 2013.
    there will be no rest until....

    repondre message

    • 19 October 07:38, by Sunday Junup

      Newsudan,
      For the first time to acknowledge Nuer prophet. Kiir Nyal Dieng bi mac de luuk (Kiir with tiger color will burn the whole SS). Wait remain only your area which will be next year. 2013-2014 for great upper Nile, 2016-17 for great Equatoria and 2018 - 2019 for greater Bargezahal. Dr.Riak is coming back and his coming will take the war to your area.

      repondre message

      • 19 October 07:55, by Newsudan

        Sunday Junup
        As far as prophecy is concerned, Kiir Mayardit fate maybe divine intervention, foreign influence or war.but not within South Sudan, where he has caused death of tens of thousands of southerners

        repondre message

    • 19 October 07:40, by Midit Mitot

      Salva Kiir ceasefire is always opposite, there will be more offensive since he renew this.

      repondre message

      • 19 October 07:58, by DO IT

        Salva Kiir groups will attack IO in few days as that idiot opened on ceasefires. Be prepared for another showdown

        repondre message

    • 19 October 07:40, by Jongo

      Newsudan, Speak or Write English please Nobody can understand your point

      repondre message

  • 19 October 07:14, by Naath

    The Dinka tribal gangs leader Kiir does not have words of peace in his vocabularies. Whenever the word peace appears in his vocabularies, it was a mistake or someone else has written it unknowingly. Kiir is the most foolish tribal leader on the planet.

    repondre message

    • 19 October 07:46, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      Southerners let’s learn to appreciated one another and to accept each other. when did President Kiir become tribal leader? Are you not the very people who elected him into that role you know rejected him like Peter of the Bible with Jesus Christ.You will one day one time regretted when Kiir step down & when someone keep with his/her true colours unlike others leaders in Africa

      repondre message

  • 19 October 07:47, by Eastern

    "South Sudan President Salva Kiir has pledged his unconditional support to the peace revitalization forum, saying a national dialogue was the only way to end the ongoing civil war in the world’s youngest nation" Kiir still INSISTS HIS NATIONAL DIALOGUE IS THE ONLY WAY. South Sudan has been held hostage by this PSYCHOPATH....

    repondre message

    • 19 October 09:12, by South South

      Eastern,

      Stupid, revitalization forum= National Dialogue. Any peace to come in South Sudan among different factions will be through dialogue. Wicked people like you think revitalization forum means to give you power in South Sudan, what the wicked people in South Sudan we are dealing with!!!!!

      repondre message

      • 19 October 09:42, by Eastern

        South South,

        Get this in your thick skull; the revitalisation forum WILL INVOLVE SOME NEGOTIATIONS. If your tribal regime here in Juba, becomes obstinate, that will be the end of the forum. Some few sellouts will go back to Juba and those you may wish to call by any name will go back to the bushes of South Sudan and the country goes back to situation ante...

        repondre message

  • 19 October 08:15, by Naath

    Don-Don Malith Rual,

    What are you smoking on really that prompted you to deny that Kiir is a man who practices tribalism, turned the national army a tribal military, massacred civilians based on tribal affiliation? Is it not Kiir who ordered the disarmament of Nuer in the army in December 2013? Is it not Kiir who ordered the mass murdered of Nuer civilians in Juba?

    repondre message

    • 19 October 08:29, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      Naath: We should not dwelt our arguments on ear says, as an academician you need to put your findings based on proof of research/evidence and not alternative facts. However, I can agree with you in the line that all these things happened in his leadership and there are people who were spear heading that.

      repondre message

  • 19 October 08:18, by Naath

    Was it not Kiir’s tribal militia that burned civilians alive in Yei? Is it not Kiir’s military that looted Equatorians property?

    repondre message

  • 19 October 08:43, by Naath

    Don-Don Malith Rual,

    Please be realistic, the killings that happened elsewhere in South Sudan do not just happened in Kiir’s leadership but has planned for them. Do you think Kiir did not plan the Nuer massacred in Juba in December 2013? Is he not kiir who planned to train private army with the intention to mass murder Nuer in Juba when graduated?

    repondre message

  • 19 October 09:02, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Naath:You can give it a noun but Some people called it change of regime others called it Massacre like yourself others called it Attempted Coup, Nuer vs Dinka and so forth but the reality is that the problems was that no one wanted to be put in between buttock, struggle for leadership that has killed thousands of innocents civilians

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Reflections on the SPLM-Ns 2017-10-18 20:15:33 By Mohamed Yassin It is sad, weird and ugly that some comrades reduced the vision of the SPLM to the SPLM-N standing for North, as a compromise. Its adaptation, it was bitterly adopted in an (...)

Do we have leaders in South Sudan or murderers? 2017-10-15 04:13:20 By Peter Gai Manyuon According to different scholars globally, leadership style is the way a person uses power to lead other people. More so, scholars have also identified a variety of (...)

Accountability, National Dialogue, and Elections: Which one of them comes first? 2017-10-12 21:51:17 By Dr Lako Jada Kwajok Conflicts or wars are the offspring of failures to have constructive dialogues in resolving problems between parties. The parties could range from countries, groups of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.