S. Sudanese opposition leaders in US for peace mobilization

October 18, 2017 (JUBA) – Leaders of the various South Sudanese opposition factions are in the United States to rally for support for peace, days after the regional bloc (IGAD) released the peace revitalization forum timetable.

JPEG - 18.4 kb
Lam Akol, chairman of South Sudan’s main opposition party (AFP/Samir Bol Photo)

Those in the US include the National Democratic Movement (NDM) party leader, Lam Akol, the chairperson of the National Salvation Front (NSF) General Thomas Cirilo Swaka and leader of the Federal Democratic Party (FDP), Gabriel Changson Chang.

“The mission is about peace. We are hoping to meet officials in the US government, especially the new administration, members of the congress, senators the UN officials, academics, members of the civil society organizations , churches and any other peace loving persons to stand with the people of South Sudan,” an opposition figure accompanying the leaders told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

He added, “This is the country which came to being because of the efforts and role played by the United States, the United Nations and indeed the international community at large”.

The leaders, according to the source, left their different locations in South Sudan and elsewhere in the region for the US on Tuesday and were received, upon arrival, by the representatives of their factions.

A South Sudanese government representative in the US said he heard of the presence of the opposition leaders, but did not have any information on the purpose of their mission in the country.

“Yes I heard the delegation of opposition groups composed of Lam Akol, Thomas Cirilo and Gabriel Changson arrived in New York on Tuesday and will proceed to Washington on Friday,” the official said.

In June, a summit of IGAD heads of state and government decided that meeting of the signatories of the South Sudan peace agreement to discuss ways to revitalize the peace implementation be convened. At the summit, it was agreed that all groups be included in discussions aimed at restoring a permanent ceasefire.

IGAD unveiled the timetable for the revitalization forum with South Sudanese leaders and the nation’s citizens. The process began on 13 October and ends on 17 October.

The South Sudanese government warned that the revitalization forum by IGAD, the regional bloc which mediated the 2015 peace accord, should not be another platform for negotiations of the peace accord between the two factions to the conflict.

Over a million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir sacked Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since it seceded from Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

  • 19 October 07:02, by Eyez

    That’s a right strategy to undertake at this crucial time, because the International Community needs to be informed of the current situation in South Sudan.
    Kiir and the crooked JCE has bribed most Regional leaders with looted blood-petro-dollars so that they can turn a blind eye to the atrocities that the Jienge government is committing against the other tribes.

    X1

    repondre message

  • 19 October 07:13, by gakthon

    These more rebels will not bring peace to SS. They go every where to disseminate the wrong messages n confuse the world. The whole world doesn’t know what is exactly the problem of ss n how it can solved becoz these rebels have different problems n objectives, which this revitalization will not addresses at one, becoz revit concerns only with the which peace signed btw gov n io, therefore to put

    repondre message

  • 19 October 07:41, by Eastern

    A South Sudanese government representative in the US said he heard of the presence of the opposition leaders, but did not have any information on the purpose of their mission in the country. Kiir and cohorts are in panic mode..!

    repondre message

    • 19 October 08:58, by South South

      Eastern,

      You are really very weak person. Visiting USA by a few people in South Sudan will not change power on the ground. You see what I say all the time, you are coward and you think international community will fight for you. We are waiting and anyone in South Sudan who wants peace MUST talk to us.

      repondre message

      • 19 October 09:47, by Eastern

        South South,

        Kiir’s emissaries in the US have better thinks to worry about: rent, food, transport, etc. Why can’t they ignore the presence of those "few people" who don’t matter at all in South Sudan. Kiir’s panicking ahead of the revitalisation, IGAD consulting with Machar, etc....

        repondre message

  • 19 October 08:15, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    The problem in South Sudan is not that the people needed the peace accord.But the conditions those interest groups put is very comprehend.Peace is peace and it shouldn’t be contradicted with unnecessary demand, we all want peace and stability of the South

    repondre message

