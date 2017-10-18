October 18, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A delegation from Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Thursday will visit Washington to discuss bilateral relations within the framework of the strategic dialogue between Sudan and the United States.

Hamid Mumtaz (Photo NCP website)

Sudan’s State Foreign Minister Hamid Mumtaz Wednesday told the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) he would head a delegation to Washington to discuss the future of bilateral ties between the two countries.

He said Khartoum would proceed in the strategic dialogue with Washington to achieve common understandings on the bilateral and regional files, stressing the desire to push forward relations to new horizons to achieve interests of both nations.

Mumtaz further underlined Sudan’s firm desire to cooperate and coordinate with Washington to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Administration permanently lifted 20-year-old economic sanctions against Sudan citing positive actions on humanitarian access and counter-terrorism.

However, Washington left other sanctions in place for the time being, including those against individuals with arrest warrants related to atrocities committed during the conflict in Darfur.

Also, it didn’t remove Sudan’s name from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The two countries are engaged in a five-track process towards the full normalization of relations.

The process includes the fight against terrorism, Uganda’s Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), Sudan’s role in the peace process in South Sudan, Sudan’s peace and the humanitarian situation in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

