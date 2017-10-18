 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 18 October 2017

Sudanese, U.S. officials to discuss normalization of ties in Washington

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 18, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A delegation from Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Thursday will visit Washington to discuss bilateral relations within the framework of the strategic dialogue between Sudan and the United States.

JPEG - 36.2 kb
Hamid Mumtaz (Photo NCP website)

Sudan’s State Foreign Minister Hamid Mumtaz Wednesday told the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) he would head a delegation to Washington to discuss the future of bilateral ties between the two countries.

He said Khartoum would proceed in the strategic dialogue with Washington to achieve common understandings on the bilateral and regional files, stressing the desire to push forward relations to new horizons to achieve interests of both nations.

Mumtaz further underlined Sudan’s firm desire to cooperate and coordinate with Washington to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Administration permanently lifted 20-year-old economic sanctions against Sudan citing positive actions on humanitarian access and counter-terrorism.

However, Washington left other sanctions in place for the time being, including those against individuals with arrest warrants related to atrocities committed during the conflict in Darfur.

Also, it didn’t remove Sudan’s name from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.
The two countries are engaged in a five-track process towards the full normalization of relations.

The process includes the fight against terrorism, Uganda’s Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), Sudan’s role in the peace process in South Sudan, Sudan’s peace and the humanitarian situation in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Reflections on the SPLM-Ns 2017-10-18 20:15:33 By Mohamed Yassin It is sad, weird and ugly that some comrades reduced the vision of the SPLM to the SPLM-N standing for North, as a compromise. Its adaptation, it was bitterly adopted in an (...)

Do we have leaders in South Sudan or murderers? 2017-10-15 04:13:20 By Peter Gai Manyuon According to different scholars globally, leadership style is the way a person uses power to lead other people. More so, scholars have also identified a variety of (...)

Accountability, National Dialogue, and Elections: Which one of them comes first? 2017-10-12 21:51:17 By Dr Lako Jada Kwajok Conflicts or wars are the offspring of failures to have constructive dialogues in resolving problems between parties. The parties could range from countries, groups of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.