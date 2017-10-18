 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 18 October 2017

Sudan and S. Sudanese employers’ entities sign agreement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan and South Sudan finance ministers and central bankers meet in Washington on 14 Oct 2017 (SUNA photo)

October 17, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Federation of Employers on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Federation of Employers of Southern Sudan to implement the economic and trade cooperation deal inked by the two countries.

The deal, Sudan’s official news agency (SUNA) said, included the development of economic relations, expansion of cooperation and trade exchange, strengthening of ties and communication between businessmen, institutions and companies between the two countries.

Provision of all possible facilities to each nation, in addition to the exchange of information on the economy, trade, laws and regulations governing the economy and exchange of trade bulletins that help to develop and increase volumes of trade exchange are also covered within the agreement signed by officials from both nations.

The agreement also underscored efforts exertion to form the joint business council between the two federations as well as an exchange of visits, an organization of conferences, symposiums and exhibitions.

The agreement, according to SUNA, further stipulated provision of various commercial goods agreed upon and the training of the emerging cadres in the economic work in neighbouring South Sudan, in addition to the attraction of foreign capital to be invested in the proposed development projects in the young nation.

Meanwhile, the signed agreement obliged the Southern Sudan Employers’ Federation to protect the investments from Sudan, to regulate the customs points on the borders between the two countries and to prepare a list of the commodity needs to be sent to the Sudanese side to provide them in addition to urging the two sides to accelerate the implementation of the same agreement.

Last week, unions of businessmen and employers in Sudan and South Sudan discussed the role of the private sector in the implementation of the trade deal agreed between the two countries.

During the meeting, the South Sudanese delegation called on Sudanese businessmen to invest in the sugar industry, the manufacture and packaging of fruits as well as in invest in rice cultivation.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 18 October 09:46, by Midit Mitot

    Sudan has right to milking south Sudanese resources since this rubbish government of S.S had failed to delivering it to the vulnerable ones of the country.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Do we have leaders in South Sudan or murderers? 2017-10-15 04:13:20 By Peter Gai Manyuon According to different scholars globally, leadership style is the way a person uses power to lead other people. More so, scholars have also identified a variety of (...)

Accountability, National Dialogue, and Elections: Which one of them comes first? 2017-10-12 21:51:17 By Dr Lako Jada Kwajok Conflicts or wars are the offspring of failures to have constructive dialogues in resolving problems between parties. The parties could range from countries, groups of (...)

Sudan-U.S relations: Khartoum’s animosity went with the wind after sanctions lifting 2017-10-11 05:39:38 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes in the aftermath of the calming and fading away from the heavy dust triggered by the event of lifting the decades-long US economic and trade sanctions (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.