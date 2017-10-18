October 17, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Federation of Employers on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Federation of Employers of Southern Sudan to implement the economic and trade cooperation deal inked by the two countries.

The deal, Sudan’s official news agency (SUNA) said, included the development of economic relations, expansion of cooperation and trade exchange, strengthening of ties and communication between businessmen, institutions and companies between the two countries.

Provision of all possible facilities to each nation, in addition to the exchange of information on the economy, trade, laws and regulations governing the economy and exchange of trade bulletins that help to develop and increase volumes of trade exchange are also covered within the agreement signed by officials from both nations.

The agreement also underscored efforts exertion to form the joint business council between the two federations as well as an exchange of visits, an organization of conferences, symposiums and exhibitions.

The agreement, according to SUNA, further stipulated provision of various commercial goods agreed upon and the training of the emerging cadres in the economic work in neighbouring South Sudan, in addition to the attraction of foreign capital to be invested in the proposed development projects in the young nation.

Meanwhile, the signed agreement obliged the Southern Sudan Employers’ Federation to protect the investments from Sudan, to regulate the customs points on the borders between the two countries and to prepare a list of the commodity needs to be sent to the Sudanese side to provide them in addition to urging the two sides to accelerate the implementation of the same agreement.

Last week, unions of businessmen and employers in Sudan and South Sudan discussed the role of the private sector in the implementation of the trade deal agreed between the two countries.

During the meeting, the South Sudanese delegation called on Sudanese businessmen to invest in the sugar industry, the manufacture and packaging of fruits as well as in invest in rice cultivation.

(ST)