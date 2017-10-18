UK, Sudan agree to strengthen cooperation on fight terrorism and human trafficking

October 17, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and United Kingdom Tuesday agreed to increase counter-terrorism cooperation, including information exchanges and to fight human trafficking and illegal migration.

The two countries concluded the fourth meeting of the biannual UK-Sudan Strategic Dialogue which was hosted by the British government in London, co-chaired by Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Abdel Ghani al-Naim, and Neil Wigan, Director for Africa at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom.

"The meetings covered several topics related to bilateral relations, including political, economic relations, trade, and culture", said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ambassador Gharib Allah Khidir.

"Besides international and regional issues of mutual concern such as combating terrorism and extremism, illegal immigration, human trafficking and human rights," he added.

The British side reiterated its support for the regional centre in Khartoum to combat illegal immigration, which is established with the support of the European Union, Khidir said.

He added that the two countries expressed their support to the Khartoum process which will hold a two-day meeting from 22-23 November 2017 in the Sudanese capital to discuss ways to addressing root causes of irregular migration and forced displacement.

"The two sides also agreed on the need to coordinate and exchange information to counter the threat of terrorism and extremism," he further said.

The Sudanese delegation, according to the statement, expressed appreciation for the role played by the United Kingdom in the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

The British side welcomed the renewal of the government decision to unilaterally renew a cessation of hostilities until the 31 December in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

Also, Wigan in a Twitter message said they meetings discussed cooperation between the two countries to end the ongoing crisis in South Sudan.

The Sudanese visiting delegation held a series of meetings with the British officials and MPs including a meeting with the UK Parliamentary Group for Sudan & South Sudan (APPG Sudans)

During a meeting with the APPG Sudans chaired by Baroness Cox on Tuesday, al-Naim discussed the government efforts to achieve peace in Sudan with the SPLM-N. He, also, spoke about the humanitarian access for civilians in the war affected areas in Darfur and the Two Areas.

(ST)