Sudan, Niger discuss ways to combat terrorism and illegal migration



October 17, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and his Nigerien counterpart, Muhammadou Issoufou, Tuesday have discussed ways to coordinate efforts to combat terrorism, illegal migration and organized crime.

President Issoufou arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday morning for a short visit. He was received at the airport by President al-Bashir and a number of ministers and senior government officials.

Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour told reporters that al-Bashir and Issoufou meeting discussed bilateral relations between the two countries as well as the ways to fighting terrorism in the region.

He added the two leaders also discussed ways to combat illegal migration and organized crime in light of the ongoing situation in Libya, pointing out that the two countries are coordinating efforts at various levels in the regard.

Ghandour also said he discussed with his Nigerien counterpart, Ibrahim Yacouba preparations to hold the meetings of the joint ministerial and political consultation committees between the two countries.

For his part, Yacouba said the visit of President Issoufou to Khartoum comes within the framework of the eternal relations between the two countries.

He added the meeting discussed issues of common concern besides ways to address the challenges facing Libya.

Following the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s 40-year-rule in 2011, Libya has slid into chaos and has become the most important transit country for illegal migrants to Europe. Also, Islamic State (ISIS) presence in Libya has become a source of threat not only to its neighbouring countries but also to Europe.

In May 2016, Khartoum proposed to establish a joint force to monitor the common borders between Sudan and Libya to curb the movement of Darfur rebels and fight against illegal migration and terror groups.

(ST)