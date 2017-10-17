 
 
 
UNAMID hands over three more team sites in Darfur

A UNAMID car gets stuck into the mud in Abu Shouk IDPs camp (North Darfur) during a morning patrol on 5 August 2012 (UNAMID Photo)
October 17, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) has handed over three team sites in South and West Darfur states to the Sudanese government.

In a brief statement seen by Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, the Mission said it handed over its “Forobaranga team site, in West Darfur, to the Government of Sudan”.

According to the statement, the handover documents “were signed by Ohiozoba Ehiede, Human Rights Team Leader, Sector West, on behalf of UNAMID, while Dr. Alhadi Adam, State Minister of Finance and National Economy was the signatory for the Government of Sudan”.

Also, the Mission on Sunday officially handed over its team site in Tulus, South Darfur, to the Sudanese government.

“The event took place in Tulus locality, some 80 kilometers south-east of Nyala, and was attended by the Joint Special Representative (JSR), Jeremiah Mamabolo, the Acting Wali (Governor) of South Darfur, Sabeel Ahmed Sabeel, government officials and UNAMID staff” said the Mission on Monday.

It is noteworthy that the Mission last Thursday officially handed over its team site in Eid Al Fursan, South Darfur, to the Sudanese government.

Last June, the African Union and the United Nations decided to draw down the UNAMID by withdrawing the military personnel by 44% and that of the police component by 30%, the closure of 11 team sites in the first phase and the withdrawal of the military component from another 7 team sites in the second phase.
But at the same time the Council decided the opening of a temporary operating base in the Jebel Marra town of Golo.

Last month, the Mission closed four team sites including Malha, Mellit and Um Kadada, North Darfur, and Muhajeria, East Darfur.

The remaining four team sites which would be closed as part of phase one include Abu Shouk, Tine, Habila, and Zam Zam.

UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

The hybrid mission has been deployed in Darfur since December 2007 with a mandate to stem violence against civilians in the western Sudan’s region.

It is the world’s second-largest international peacekeeping force with an annual budget of $1.35 billion and almost 20,000 troops.

