October 17, 2017 (JUBA) – Members of South Sudan’s armed opposition chapter in the United States have completed constituting their national leadership committee, marking the start of re-organizing the group led by the country’s ex-first Vice President, Riek Machar.

South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar addresses journalists during a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya (Photo AP)

“After a long and deliberate reorganization process of the movement in the US, which will culminate in a national convention next month, the offices of the SPLM/A (IO) representatives and acting coordinator have witnessed an inclusive and transparent nomination of the national convention organizing committee members,” reads a 15 October statement Sudan Tribune obtained.

He adds, “After completing the formation of its leadership, the 19-member strong team was endorsed and presented with its terms of reference by the offices of the representative and the acting coordinator”.

The opposition faction appointed Paul Tesloach Kulang as chairman of the national convention team and Santo Gabriel as his deputy.

Also on the committee are Pal Deng Thong (secretary general), Boutrous Lasha (treasurer), William Nyuon Bidong (secretary of information) Nyadeng Gatluak Kang (deputy secretary of information and Nyakuoth Deng was appointed deputy treasurer.

Meanwhile, Tut Tongyik Dieng, Bol Puok, Riang Ruey Duop, Stephen Khor Chambang, Elizabeth Nyatany Khor, Nyanchiew Chuol, Gabriel Thong, Charles Alier and Chuol Buor Tang were appointed as members of the committee. The statement, however, excluded youth and student representatives.

(ST)