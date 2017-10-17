 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 17 October 2017

S. Sudan rebel chapter in U.S appoint national leaders

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 17, 2017 (JUBA) – Members of South Sudan’s armed opposition chapter in the United States have completed constituting their national leadership committee, marking the start of re-organizing the group led by the country’s ex-first Vice President, Riek Machar.

JPEG - 20.3 kb
South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar addresses journalists during a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya (Photo AP)

“After a long and deliberate reorganization process of the movement in the US, which will culminate in a national convention next month, the offices of the SPLM/A (IO) representatives and acting coordinator have witnessed an inclusive and transparent nomination of the national convention organizing committee members,” reads a 15 October statement Sudan Tribune obtained.

He adds, “After completing the formation of its leadership, the 19-member strong team was endorsed and presented with its terms of reference by the offices of the representative and the acting coordinator”.

The opposition faction appointed Paul Tesloach Kulang as chairman of the national convention team and Santo Gabriel as his deputy.

Also on the committee are Pal Deng Thong (secretary general), Boutrous Lasha (treasurer), William Nyuon Bidong (secretary of information) Nyadeng Gatluak Kang (deputy secretary of information and Nyakuoth Deng was appointed deputy treasurer.

Meanwhile, Tut Tongyik Dieng, Bol Puok, Riang Ruey Duop, Stephen Khor Chambang, Elizabeth Nyatany Khor, Nyanchiew Chuol, Gabriel Thong, Charles Alier and Chuol Buor Tang were appointed as members of the committee. The statement, however, excluded youth and student representatives.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 October 22:36, by Theone

    LOL. DO any of you know Riek Machar biography?
    This man is leading all of you to a one way tunnel without a light.

    Ask me, one time ago I trust him and he let all of us down.

    You are the next, trust me.

    repondre message

    • 17 October 23:55, by lino

      What do you means let you down? No position granted or money???
      You South Sudanese don’t who work as volunteers!!! Everyone with the Government or Oppositions is focusing on something. As Lumuber said " Everyone who criticizing now has his eye on crab the chance, and when whoever in power is gone, he the guy will jump in and do the same!!!" Corruptions is what he is talking about in African!!!

      repondre message

  • 17 October 23:58, by john locke

    Just continue to follow you’re business and tribal leader kiir.. this country won’t be at peace until Dr. Machar is the leader.. otherwise you jiangs may as well prepare for war. Your mathian anyors are all finished, malong is arrested and warrap is in shambles with tribal fighting.

    repondre message

    • 18 October 01:58, by Dinka-Defender-General

      John Locke, Machar dreams to lead South Sudan is dead my friend. He will never be a president anymore because he messed up in 2013. Believe me on this factual theory. I used to support Machar until he took arm against the government in 2013.

      repondre message

  • 18 October 01:08, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    This is just another organisation like any other community organisations here in diaspora, just the title itself sound Bigfor your information, some of these political organisations
    Here in the West operates illegally unregistered as the mzungu does not allow an political organisation to be registered.Let’s those who doesn’t know the system of the West feel excited about it. For me is just anoth

    repondre message

    • 18 October 01:17, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      To me is just another volunteerary organisation, my advice for
      Folks living in the West here, I do encourage you to form south Sudanese centre for research and political analysis rather forming something that will not add something to our community living here in diaspora,think of what you can do to your country not organisations of ? division
      We need a unify umbrella ?

      repondre message

  • 18 October 01:19, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Let’s think about the 🔮 future of South Sudan while here in diaspora!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Do we have leaders in South Sudan or murderers? 2017-10-15 04:13:20 By Peter Gai Manyuon According to different scholars globally, leadership style is the way a person uses power to lead other people. More so, scholars have also identified a variety of (...)

Accountability, National Dialogue, and Elections: Which one of them comes first? 2017-10-12 21:51:17 By Dr Lako Jada Kwajok Conflicts or wars are the offspring of failures to have constructive dialogues in resolving problems between parties. The parties could range from countries, groups of (...)

Sudan-U.S relations: Khartoum’s animosity went with the wind after sanctions lifting 2017-10-11 05:39:38 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes in the aftermath of the calming and fading away from the heavy dust triggered by the event of lifting the decades-long US economic and trade sanctions (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.