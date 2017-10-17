Sudanese opposition calls on SPLM-al-Hilu to work together

October 16, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition Sudan Call groups inside the country called on the rebel SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu to work together to achieve the desired goals of democratic and plural state in Sudan.

The Sudan Call groups which are part of the political process brokered by the African Union issued a statement on Monday saying they had held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the political situation in the country.

In their statement, the opposition groups congratulated al-Hilu for his election as chairman of the SPLM-N group held in the Nuba Mountains recently and extended their hands to work together for the “objectives that unite us, and to strengthen and revitalize the alliance of the Sudan Call forces”.

They further stressed that such a move will pave the way to “unite the country upon an agreed project that ends the regime of exclusion and discrimination and to build a state of citizenship (...) and of respect for diversity, justice and equality and the rule of law,” reads the statement.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu said they want an end to the Islamic rule imposed by the government of President Omer al-Bashir. They want the government to repeal discriminatory laws against the non-Muslims and to establish a secular state.

The Sudan Call groups were keen to take part in the group’s extraordinary general conference to dissuade the rebels from endorsing the self-determination. Instead, they propose to work together for a regime change peacefully through negotiations or popular uprising.

The opposition National Umma Party (NUP) has criticized the demand of the SPLM-N al-Hilu for self-determination and termed it as “unfortunate” choice.

“Because (the group) didn’t fulfil their promise to abide by the Sudan Call, it left no room to heal the rift within the Movement (SPLM-N) and didn’t renew their commitment to the Roadmap signed by the Sudan Call parties with the Mbeki mechanism and insisted on self-determination,” said the NUP leader Sadiq al-Mahdi on 10 October.

The Sudan Call groups also said they met recently with the opposition National Consensus Alliance which includes some left parties led by the Sudanese Communist Part and agreed to continue the dialogue and to work together in order to unite the opposition forces.

