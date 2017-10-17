Stability in Gogrial state after inter-communal fights: official

October 16, 2017 (WAU) – The governor of South Sudan’s Gogrial state, Victor Atem Atem has assured citizens of peace and stability.

South Sudan’s Warrap state highlighted in red

In an interview with Sudan Tribune, Atem said the inter-communal feud, which took place between the Aguok and Apuk clans have reduced from the time he was appointed Gogrial state governor.

“From the 18 last month up to now, the security situation has been relatively contained in Gogrial state and the neighbouring Wau and Tonj states,” said Atem.

“From 18 September, we have not received any insecurity report from the bordering counties and neighbouring states, we have not received any reports on attack and killing of people,” he added.

According to the official, the ongoing disarmament process was moving well, with many weapons being collected from the civilians.

Atem, however, stressed that ever since the disarmament kicked off, there has not been any incident on the process which involved civilians and the army officials carrying out the peaceful process.

On the humanitarian aspects, Atem said situations have remained tense as aid agencies cannot access civilians in need due to insecurity.

The governor appealed to citizens who fled their home to return, saying all mechanisms were in place to ensure they are protected.

“The state is now peaceful and there is need for our people to return to the state so that they can dialogue with one another,” stressed Atem.

(ST)