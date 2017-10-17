 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 17 October 2017

S. Sudan rebels downplay Machar’s meeting with religious leaders

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 16, 2017 (JUBA) – A member of South Sudan armed opposition has downplayed the meeting in South Africa between their leader Riek Machar and religious leaders, insisting they do not recognized the national dialogue initiative the president launched in May this year.

JPEG - 15.7 kb
First Vice President Riek Machar greets SPLM-IO officials at Juba airport upon his arrival, April 26, 2016 (ST Photo)

Machar is understood to have snubbed the national dialogue steering committee team in South Africa, but met religious leaders.

“The SPLA-IO [South Sudan armed opposition] position on the so-called “national dialogue” was very clear from the start, that it [national dialogue] is not a priority at the moment in bringing peace to South Sudan, but silencing guns as the priority,” the rebel deputy spokesperson, Paul Lam Gabriel told Sudan Tribune on Monday.

Lam said the armed opposition leader, currently exiled in South Africa, had in a 24 June letter, notified the national dialogue committee that peace was more of a priority than the dialogue.

“What makes Beda [Angelo] think that if Dr. Riek refused to meet him then, he will change his mind to meet him now at the same time wasting agenda? Beda should stop wasting tax payer’s money enjoying luxuries abroad in the name of meeting Machar”, he said.

Beda is the current co-chairperson of the national dialogue steering committee.

The rebel official, however, welcomed the stand taken by South Africa’s Vice President, Cyril Ramaphosa when he stated the difference between the apartheid policy in South Africa and the current war in South Sudan.

“Hope this time round, Angelo Beda and group understand that the situation in South Sudan requires externally-mediated peace talks other than national dialogue”, stressed Lam.

The rebel deputy spokesperson also criticized the president advisor on decentralization and inter-linkages, Tut Kew Gatluak for referring to Machar as someone more interested in war than the national dialogue.

“This is just a campaign to keep his [Gatlauk] position at the center of the JCE [Jieng Council of Elders] and president [Salva] Kiir’s regime,” he said.

Lam said the SPLM-IO, however, welcomes efforts exerted by the IGAD regional leaders, African Union, Trioka and the United Nations toward working hard on the recent High-level Revitalization Forum.

“We hope that this process will remain inclusive and fruitful as it has started,” he further said.

Members of South Sudan’s national dialogue steering committee that travelled to South Africa for a retreat had earlier issued a statement regretting the failure to meet Machar on the second attempt.

The team, in its 12 October statement to the media, said it failed to meet the armed opposition leader, despite a request passed through South Africa’s deputy president.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 October 08:32, by DO IT

    Thanks you Paul Lam for clarification. Salva Kiir introduced that fake national dialogue for just to hold on for a bit in power..

    repondre message

  • 17 October 08:34, by Wutkhor

    Fuck all those old asses jieng N Deadlocks, these old men’s have really resorted into lies has a meant that they will contkito get their daily breads from the JCE insects, RMT can’t n will never recognizes the so-called N Dinkalocks coz the N Dinkalocks is only for Dinka’s n when RMT meets religious faith groups this doesn’t meant that he recognised sinkalock

    repondre message

    • 17 October 08:38, by Wutkhor

      Con... He meet the religious leaders coz in Nuer we do respects in our cultures except the line of TutKuan n those following Dinka’s n killing their dear one bcoz of foods so for RMT he has a heart n he knows the different btwn an objects the religious leaders deserve room from him unless they will resorts to be dinka mercenaries.

      repondre message

  • 17 October 08:36, by Newsudan

    Dr Risky still eyeing STD FVP position, forget it,Go to Adok or Leer to be FVp Chief elder,or whatever. STD has huge force to be integrated soon: Former unity; 15000,Eastern Upper Nile & Jonglei : 10000,Greater Equatoria: 10000.SPLA Will be fully modernized to deal with Dr Risky Io anti peace group.

    repondre message

    • 17 October 08:45, by Wutkhor

      Newsudan...
      Wonders will never end with dinka on creating unfound, lies n fakes propagandas which can’t n will never be found, just keep dreaming that STD will get followers from Nuer he will only be follow by few stomach in the Nuer society coz this war has kills thousands of our pples so we won’t leave be dead like ur new Sudan ideal fogs we will fights to the last man.. Just ask those STD money

      repondre message

      • 17 October 08:48, by Wutkhor

        Con.. Money fighters in Waat n Pagak, they will tell you what we did to them.. No mercy this time round, only secessions can safe SS from tearing apart, we have reach to an extends that we will not live in same nations with dinka fogs, the country wold either be splits or prepare for permanent instability in which the u insects animals have already smelts the badest of war

        repondre message

      • 17 October 08:58, by Newsudan

        ya militia Wutkhor
        Dr Risky can’t never run any successful movement, look at his parties, running around
        1.1986-1991 SPLM
        2.1991- 1994 SSIM
        3.1994-1997 SPLM united/NCP
        4.1997-2000 SPDF/NIF
        5.2000-2002 SSDF
        6.2002-2013 SPLM again
        7.2013-2016 SPLM Io
        8.2016-2017 SPLM Io in Bush/anti peace group
        9.2017..... maybe Adok chief who know

        repondre message

    • 17 October 08:49, by jubaone

      Newsudan
      Are these wild jienge fantasies or simply anxiety? With fugitive Malong parked, nyors made useless, fighting is now in Nuerland. Taban has no army bcoz then you jienges would not desperately be running after Riak like bitches for a ND talk. Keep dreaming and our boys are pounding. You want war, we go for it without compromise.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Do we have leaders in South Sudan or murderers? 2017-10-15 04:13:20 By Peter Gai Manyuon According to different scholars globally, leadership style is the way a person uses power to lead other people. More so, scholars have also identified a variety of (...)

Accountability, National Dialogue, and Elections: Which one of them comes first? 2017-10-12 21:51:17 By Dr Lako Jada Kwajok Conflicts or wars are the offspring of failures to have constructive dialogues in resolving problems between parties. The parties could range from countries, groups of (...)

Sudan-U.S relations: Khartoum’s animosity went with the wind after sanctions lifting 2017-10-11 05:39:38 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes in the aftermath of the calming and fading away from the heavy dust triggered by the event of lifting the decades-long US economic and trade sanctions (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.