October 16, 2017 (JUBA) – A member of South Sudan armed opposition has downplayed the meeting in South Africa between their leader Riek Machar and religious leaders, insisting they do not recognized the national dialogue initiative the president launched in May this year.

First Vice President Riek Machar greets SPLM-IO officials at Juba airport upon his arrival, April 26, 2016 (ST Photo)

Machar is understood to have snubbed the national dialogue steering committee team in South Africa, but met religious leaders.

“The SPLA-IO [South Sudan armed opposition] position on the so-called “national dialogue” was very clear from the start, that it [national dialogue] is not a priority at the moment in bringing peace to South Sudan, but silencing guns as the priority,” the rebel deputy spokesperson, Paul Lam Gabriel told Sudan Tribune on Monday.

Lam said the armed opposition leader, currently exiled in South Africa, had in a 24 June letter, notified the national dialogue committee that peace was more of a priority than the dialogue.

“What makes Beda [Angelo] think that if Dr. Riek refused to meet him then, he will change his mind to meet him now at the same time wasting agenda? Beda should stop wasting tax payer’s money enjoying luxuries abroad in the name of meeting Machar”, he said.

Beda is the current co-chairperson of the national dialogue steering committee.

The rebel official, however, welcomed the stand taken by South Africa’s Vice President, Cyril Ramaphosa when he stated the difference between the apartheid policy in South Africa and the current war in South Sudan.

“Hope this time round, Angelo Beda and group understand that the situation in South Sudan requires externally-mediated peace talks other than national dialogue”, stressed Lam.

The rebel deputy spokesperson also criticized the president advisor on decentralization and inter-linkages, Tut Kew Gatluak for referring to Machar as someone more interested in war than the national dialogue.

“This is just a campaign to keep his [Gatlauk] position at the center of the JCE [Jieng Council of Elders] and president [Salva] Kiir’s regime,” he said.

Lam said the SPLM-IO, however, welcomes efforts exerted by the IGAD regional leaders, African Union, Trioka and the United Nations toward working hard on the recent High-level Revitalization Forum.

“We hope that this process will remain inclusive and fruitful as it has started,” he further said.

Members of South Sudan’s national dialogue steering committee that travelled to South Africa for a retreat had earlier issued a statement regretting the failure to meet Machar on the second attempt.

The team, in its 12 October statement to the media, said it failed to meet the armed opposition leader, despite a request passed through South Africa’s deputy president.

(ST)