October 16, 2017 (JUBA) - Rival factions involved in the South Sudanese conflict have accepted to denounce violence and declare permanent ceasefire, raising hopes for peace and stability in the country, should they adhere to this pronouncements.

Ethiopian FM and Chairperson of the IGAD Council Workneh Gebeyehu shakes hands with President Salva Kiir in Juba following a meeting with the IGAD foreign ministers on 24 July 2017 (IGAD photo)

The presidential adviser on security affairs told Sudan Tribune Monday that the government has now accepted in principle to participate in the revitalization forum because all issues that needed clarification have been addressed.

“There was the issue of clarity. Some of the things needed to be clarified so that they are clear. One of these issues was the context of revitalization. Was it renegotiation of the peace agreement or was it a complete new peace talks. The other was consultation. How would it be done? Is it through parties in the agreement or as the transitional government of national unity?” asked Tut Kew Gatluak.

He added, “These issues have now been resolved”.

According to the official, the IGAD foreign ministers clarified that revitalization is not renegotiation and not a complete peace talks.

“They [IGAD foreign ministers] have also clarified that the form of consultation would be through the transitional government of national unity. With these clarifications made, the government resolves to participate in the forum without any condition”, he said.

Gatluak said the IGAD team told government that estranged groups have accepted in principle revitalization as the basis of discussion, accept to participate in the revitalization forum and denounce violence and declaration of permanent ceasefire.

“This is a step in the right direction and it is an indication that they [opposition] have now realized that this war is not in the best interest of the people and that the only way to stop the war is through dialogue”, said Gatluak, adding that “As the government, we are ready and welcome anybody ready to join the national dialogue and other process complementing the peace agreement”.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has pledged his unconditional support to the peace revitalization forum, saying dialogue was the only way to end the war in the country.

The president’s position on the revitalization forum, initiated by the regional bloc was delivered by the country’s minister of foreign affairs, Deng Alor Kuol on Saturday.

In June, a summit of IGAD heads of state and government decided that meeting of the signatories of the South Sudan peace agreement to discuss ways to revitalize the peace implementation be convened. During the June summit, it was agreed that all groups be included in the discussion aimed at restoring a permanent ceasefire.

IGAD unveiled the timetable for the revitalization forum with South Sudanese leaders and the nation’s citizens. The process began on 13 October and ends on 17 October.

The South Sudanese government warned that the revitalization forum by IGAD, the regional bloc which mediated the 2015 peace accord, should not be another platform for negotiations of the peace accord between the two factions to the conflict.

Over a million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir sacked Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since it seceded from Sudan in July 2011.

