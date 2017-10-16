 
 
 
Gunman killed by hand grenade in North Darfur capital

East Darfur policemen receive a training by a UNAMID instructor in Ed Daein on 21 November 2016 - (UNAMID Photo)
October 16, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - A gunman was killed and his body smashed to pieces in downtown El-Fasher, capital of North Darfur state, on Sunday night after an explosion of a hand grenade bomb he was carrying.

A security source who spoke to Sudan Tribune on the condition of anonymity Monday said a security squad was pursuing the man after he fired live bullets inside a park in El-Fasher.

He pointed out that the man escaped from the security squad and attempted to fire at them but he failed.

“So, he took out a grenade and attempted to throw it at the security squad but it exploded and killed him instantly while the members of the security force have sustained various injuries and were transferred to the Military Hospital for treatment,” said the source.

The commissioner of El-Fasher locality El-Tijani Abdallah Salih told Sudan Tribune that the gunman was carrying arms inside Abdel-Rahman El-Rashid Park, saying the holding of weapons is banned in public areas.

“When the security officers asked him about his identity he said he belongs to the military intelligence but they doubted his credibility and decided to investigate him but he refused and fired at them before fleeing,” said the commissioner
Salih added the security squad chased the gunman who attempted to throw a hand grenade at them but it exploded and killed him.

He stressed the death report pointed that the gunman was killed by the explosion not as a result of gunshots as rumoured.

Last week, unknown gunmen kidnapped the Swiss humanitarian worker, Margaret Schenkel, from her home in downtown El-Fasher.

Following a series of killing and looting incidents last year, the governor of North Darfur state Abdel-Wahid Youssef acknowledged the existence of security problems in the state, particularly in El-Fasher.

He called on the community to participate to curb activities of the outlaws, saying they would continue to execute the security plans until achieving full security and stability.

In August, the Sudanese government launched a major disarmament campaign in Darfur and Kordofan, saying illegal weapons pose the greatest threat to security and stability in the western regions.

(ST)

Comment on this article



