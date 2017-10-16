South Sudan seeks to prevent JEM’s Almaz deportation to Juba

October 15, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese authorities released on Sunday a South Sudanese national who was the deputy chairman of the rebel Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) before the independence.

Ibrahim Almaz (ST/ file photo)

At the same time, the South Sudanese embassy started contacts to prevent his deportation as he family is in Khartoum.

JEM Commander Ibrahim Almaz has been released after six years of detention in Kober prison in Khartoum.

Immediately after his release, he was transported to the Directorate of Foreigners Affairs of the interior ministry in preparation for his deportation to South Sudan, according to South Sudanese ambassador to Khartoum.

Ambassador Mayan Dut Waal further told Sudan Tribune that he was in contact with the Sudanese authorities to prevent his deportation, especially since his small family lives in Khartoum.

The administrative procedures for Almaz’s deportation have not been completed.

"According to the (Sudanese) laws, he is supposed to be deported, but we are talking with competent authorities, including the Foreigners Affairs Directorate, to grant him a permit to remain in Khartoum even for some days to stay with his family and then he would travel to Juba," Waal said.

"Almaz has nothing in South Sudan. He lived all his life in Khartoum and his entire family is here," he stressed.

The South Sudanese ambassador has a meeting on Monday with the director of the general directorate for foreigners affairs of the interior ministry to discuss the situation of the rebel commander.

In March 2017, Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir pardoned Almaz 2017 with other JEM rebels within the government’s efforts to seal a peace agreement with the armed groups but he remained in prison because he is now a foreigner.

Almaz has been released after contacts conducted with the Sudanese authorities by several parties in Juba and Khartoum, Waal said.

JEM Deputy Chairman who was also the group’s Secretary for Southern Sudan Region had been arrested near Jebel Moon area, West Darfur state, in January 2011 with 11 other rebels.

Before to join JEM, Almaz was a member of the Popular Congress Party (PCP) of Hassan al-Turabi. the Islamist party was part of the opposition groups. But, they are now part of national unity government formed after the national dialogue process.

(ST)