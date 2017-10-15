 
 
 
S. Sudan rebel leader, religious officials hold talks in S. Africa

South Sudan's opposition leader Riek Machar speaks during a briefing in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa April 9, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Tiksa Negeri)
October 15, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese rebel leader, currently exiled in South Africa, met the religious leaders who were part of the national dialogue steering committee delegation that visited South Africa for a retreat last week.

Riek Machar, South Sudan’s former First Vice-President-turned rebel leader, had failed to honour a meeting with the delegation during their visit to South Africa.

The group, however, said although the rebel leader rejected meeting its leaders, his discussions with religious leaders was of interest to the national dialogue committee.

But the dialogue steering committee’s co-chair, Angelo Beda said his committee will not relent in its work even when Machar has shown lack of interest to participate in the process.

“We will not relent. We will continue to knock at his door because what we want is nothing but peace. We need the war to stop and for our people to return to their homes and live in peace and harmony normally,” Beda told reporters in the capital, Juba Sunday.

The official further said his committee will rely on what transpired at the meeting between rebel leader had with the country’s religious leaders in the dialogue process and in preparation of the document.

“I also want to underline, Riek Machar actually did meet with us through religious leaders who are part of the process. So his views will be transmitted to the committee by the religious. We hope what he has told the religious leaders would be the same thing he would have told the leadership of the national dialogue if the meeting with him did take place. We wanted either he comes to us or we go to him but that did not happen,” said Beda.

“So will use what he told the religious leaders”, he further stressed.

Members of South Sudan’s national dialogue steering committee that travelled to South Africa for a retreat earlier issued a statement regretting the failure to meet Riek Machar, the leader of the armed opposition faction, on the second attempt.

The team, in its 12 October statement, said it failed to meet Machar despite a request passed through South Africa’s Deputy President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Regrettably, this time again, we have received a word back from deputy president Ramaphosa’s office, that Dr Machar has again turned down our request to meet him. Despite this latest turn by our brother and son of South Sudan, Dr Riek Machar Teny, we wish by this statement, to reassure our downtrodden people, that the doors of the national dialogue remain open to Dr Machar and to any other South Sudanese political and military leader, who has a point of view that may enhance the process of the national dialogue leading to peace, security, reconciliation and national unity for all the people of our beloved young republic of South Sudan”, it read in part.

Several opposition figures allied to Machar said the latter turned down the request, citing lack of credibility of the process and non-impartiality of the group that intended to meet him.

The dialogue initiative, officially launched in May, is regarded a forum and process through which the people South Sudan shall gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, redefine citizenship and belonging, as well as restructure the state for national inclusion.

Since mid-December 2013, tens of thousands of people have been killed and over two million displaced from the East African nation.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 October 21:17, by South South

    Well done team of ND.

    repondre message

    • 15 October 21:33, by jubaone

      South South,
      These church clergy are hypocrites and satan’s bastards without conscience. Archbishops Paride, Lukudu Bishop Loku have since day one criticized the Kiirminal for all the mess caused. Whereas such bishops like Daniel Bul Deng are nothing other than security agents. Recall how he was rejected by Cobra Faction of Yau Yau in 2012. A clergy can’t be part of this ND bcoz it’s bogus.

      repondre message

      • 15 October 21:38, by jubaone

        Where were these church hypocrites as thousands were raped, killed and displaced? Where were these hypocrites not to vehemently criticize the Kiirminal for terrible human rights abuses? These church hypocrites are either for God in defense of our innocent civilians or for the devil and the Kiirminal. There’s no midway. Risk should not have met them.

        repondre message

      • 15 October 21:46, by jubaone

        Remember: Bishop Paride Taban rejected to be chairman of this ND; Rev. Clement Janda rejected also bcoz this was a jienge ND which from start excluded Riak. Now the very Kiirminal and drunkard turns around to send his worthless lapdogs and hirelings to meet Riak. No. The SS is not Kiirminal mother’s property. It’s for all of us. If the jienges or kiirminal thinks differently, then we must fight.

        repondre message

      • 16 October 00:55, by South South

        jubaone,

        Please leave the church men to do their job. Peace is very important to us.If I were you, I would shut up and leave peace loving people to try hard and bring peace to our country.

        repondre message

    • 15 October 21:39, by padiit gaga

      Well done Dr.Machar for rejecting all those thug may be the poison you who know.No need for Jieng dialogue only 2015 peace of 2015 must work.

      repondre message

  • 15 October 21:49, by Eastern

    I like the unfolding drama! Angelo Beda is now banking on what Machar and the religious leaders discussed without knowing what was actually discussed. I don’t think what Machar discussed with the clergy is exactly what he would have discussed with Kiir’s ND team that tried to meet him. It’s very naive to think so..!

    repondre message

    • 15 October 21:59, by padiit gaga

      Dr.Machar did not meet any one even those evils clergy because he knew that they idea of JCE dialogue which does not work for people of S.Sudan only for Dinka. They did not meet any one the lie because their mission was failed. Risk need only 2o15 peace which for all S.Sudanese.

      repondre message

  • 15 October 23:15, by john akeen

    Who said we do want to meet Riek Machar anyways, we just want to make somethings clear to the people who think our government are the problem. If Riek Machar is the men, he should meet with whoever wants to meet him and talk to who whoever want to talk to him. Stand up like a leader or like a men to prove yourself to the hull world that you’re not afraid to talk to anyone who wants to talk>>

    repondre message

    • 15 October 23:24, by john akeen

      you stupid bitch, you will never be president of this country and you will never be a Vice president of this country again, Equatorians will never let you take Dr. Wani Iga site again, you are done in South Africa for good, goodbye forlife Dr. Riek Masjun

      repondre message

      • 16 October 02:09, by john akeen

        enough is enough, South Sudan now has become an independent country for life with its people, so fuck Riek Machar and fuck his supporters forlife

        repondre message

  • 16 October 02:32, by The Rhino

    Fucking bullshit,
    Strictly spoken,same people who tried to kill Mr.Machar...not once but twice on watch of the world and this so called IGAD, are now relentlessly trying to fulfill their ill intensions for the third time."...fool me once,...fool me twice,....and now what?" C’mon now,Its a dirty game,we all know this.The imposed jienge’s republic in this part of Africa is scuttling towards...

    repondre message

    • 16 October 02:41, by The Rhino

      ..oblivion.It was worthless and still remains a jienge’s junk.No benefit whatsoever to the people of South Sudan,full stop!!!

      ...and to that bastard called South South, I’ll come back to you soon!.Fucking fork- teeth jieng moron, this is not over yet,bitch!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



