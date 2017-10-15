Do we have leaders in South Sudan or murderers?

By Peter Gai Manyuon

According to different scholars globally, leadership style is the way a person uses power to lead other people. More so, scholars have also identified a variety of leadership styles based on the number of followers. It’s also noted, the most appropriate leadership style depends on the function of the leader, the followers and the situation but more interestingly, some leaders cannot work comfortably with a high degree of followers’ participation in decision making.

Hence, in the context of South Sudan, each leader is for himself or herself, no paying attention or caring for the masses. Most of the leaders lack the ability or the desire to assume responsibility in good manner- which is accountable, acceptable, peaceful and transparent to the civil population in one way or the other. Furthermore, Leaders in South Sudan, are only good on spreading’s lies, inciting conflicts, spreading rumours or rhetorical manipulations that eventually infected the minds and hearts of people. More so, each and every one is only focusing on ethnic’s perceptions, cultural philosophies and sectarian politics which have destroyed the peaceful co-existence of the societies in the Country.

Notwithstanding, sometimes leaders must handle problems that require immediate solutions without consulting followers in amicable manners, however, among South Sudanese, leaders are not for the people but rather for themselves. Leaders do things based on ethnicities, individual interests not for the benefits of the masses that they represent. More interestingly, Leadership in South Sudan is defined by how much each one accumulates (wealth) through corruption practices, killings and worshipping idols.

In comparison, it’s always good to be realistic sometimes in order to inform the world or masses on what is right for the betterment of the incoming generations than telling lies that doesn’t help audiences. Specifically, those who advocate for good governance, rule of law and respect for human rights to prevail in the Country are regarded as “Rebels” and those who tell lies, praises and worshipping individuals are called “Loyalists” or “patriotic” citizens in the Country.

Where are we heading as the Country? Some goons don’t know the difference between the words “Rebel” “Journalists” or “writers” who aired out their voices for the betterment of others.

It’s should also be noted that most of the government plans are planned tribally, ethnically, prematurely, primitively and sectarianism or clans’ politics is affecting the progress of peace in the Country.

Consequently, the ongoing fighting in Country is currently, twisted and the genesis of the crisis was changed already into the way of looking for positions or wealth’s for building bellies and the entire civil population are mostly displaced and other got killed in thousands due to tribal political ideologies. Do we have leaders or we only have politicians who are murderers in the Republic of South Sudan?

Unquestionably, since the Independence of the Republic of South Sudan in 2011 up to date, many followed only philosophy of Sudan People Liberation Movement (SPLM) forgetting that, the leaders of the SPLM are looters, killers, thieves and stooges who don’t have the future of the Country but rather looking for ways to get riches and exploits citizens for their interests.

Additionally, all those in both the government and oppositions are all liabilities who don’t value the lives and social co-existence of the communities. Admittedly, all the Sudan People Liberation Movement (SPLM) leaders both in the government and outside the government have looted the country for decades. Resources of the country are taken and banked in different parts of the world by corrupts leaders of the Sudan People Liberation Movement (SPLM) starting from 2005-2017 respectively. Even though currently masses divided themselves behind tribal chiefs, still there will be the end as per this man-made catastrophe is concerned, where each and every one of the SPLM top leaders will account for the resources of the Country they mismanaged and crimes against humanity they have committed so far. The Republic of South Sudan (RSS) is not for SPLM but all people have the rights to exercise their democratic rights no matter what might be the case, regardless of the parties’ affiliations, gender or parallel ideologies.

What are we going to do with these, scary, menacing, criminal, felonious, egotistical and immoral leaders in South Sudan?

Author is Independent Journalist, Columnist & Researcher who has written extensively on issues of Human Rights and Democracy in South Sudan. He is the Co-Author of the Nuer Nation” a book currently widely distributed or sale on amazon.com. Reachable on southsudanjournalist@gmail.com

