SRF says negotiated solution for Sudan’s crisis “strategic option”

Minni Minnawi SRF leader speaks during the opening session of the group's general coneference held in Paris on 12 Oct 2017 (ST photo)
October 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Forces (SRF) led by Minni Minnawi has called for the unity of the opposition saying the negotiated solution for the country’s crises is a strategic option.

The SRF split in October 2015 into two factions one headed by Gibril Ibrahim and the second by Malik Agar after a difference over the chairmanship of the rebel alliance.

The SRF held its general conference from October 12 to 13 October in Paris. The rebel alliance leaders unanimously elected Minni Minnawi as a new chairman for the SRF on Friday.

According to the final communiqué received by Sudan Tribune Saturday, the meeting underscored that a unified democratic Sudan has no future under the current regime, calling on the opposition to bear its responsibility in leading the radical change by all legitimate means.

It stressed the need for the unity of the opposition on a common minimum programme to achieve the desired change, saying the negotiated comprehensive peaceful and just solution is a strategic option to achieve the sustainable peace.

The SRF Minnawi also underlined the importance to activate the opposition umbrella Sudan Call inside Sudan and abroad, calling to settle differences among the various opposition forces.

It added that the rebel alliance alongside the other opposition groups would seek to create an effective national balance of power to achieve the goals in a new political environment.

The final communiqué pointed out that the meeting stressed the importance to develop the SRF program and structures, urging to open the door for all political groups wishing to join the Sudan Call.

The meeting also announced the formation of a committee to review the SRF statute and develop the alliance’s future vision and programmes.

It added that the war-affected areas have a special status within the national comprehensive solution proposed by the African roadmap for peace in Sudan.

The meeting also rejected the government disarmament campaign, saying peace and consensus must be achieved prior to collecting the arms.

The final communiqué pointed out that the downsizing of the hybrid peacekeeping mission (UNAMID) would adversely impact on the peace process and security of civilian population in the region, calling to strengthen the Mission and restructure its forces to include blue helmets from Europe and America.

It is noteworthy that the Sudan Liberation Movement - Abdel Wahid which a member of the alliance led by Gibril Ibrahim did not participate in the meetings of the general conference.

(ST)

