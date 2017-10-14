Sudanese security confiscates Al-Jareeda newspaper

October 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Saturday has seized copies of Al-Jareeda newspaper from the printing house without stating reasons.
Chief-Editor of Al-Jareeda Ashraf Abdel-Aziz told Sudan Tribune that the NISS agents confiscated print runs of the newspaper without giving him any reasons.
Journalists working for the daily said the seizure was likely due to the publishing a number of Op-ed pieces discussing the recent harassment incident by a Sudanese diplomat at a bar in New York City.
According to Abdel-Aziz, the newspaper suffers substantial financial damage due to repeated NISS confiscations.
“However, the biggest damage to the newspaper lies in the continued ban of two opinion writers, Zuhair al-Sarraj and Osman Shabona,” he said.
Last year, the NISS gave Al-Jareeda editorial board an alarming explicit order to stop the two writers. Since then, Shabona and Al-Sarraj’s writings have only appeared in the electronic version of the news daily.
Al-Jareeda has been one of the most newspapers in Sudan subject to suspension and confiscation. In May 2016, the NISS confiscated copies of the newspaper four times during five days.
The NISS usually issues verbal directives to the Chief-Editors banning them from publishing particular news especially those pertaining to the protests and armed movements or other issues which the security sees sensitive.
Following the lift of pre-publication censorship, the NISS started punishing newspapers retroactively by seizing copies of newspapers that breach unwritten red lines inflicting financial and moral losses on these media houses.
In February 2015, it seized copies of 14 newspapers from printing press without giving reasons.
Journalists say the NISS uses seizures of print copies of newspapers, not only to censor the media but also to weaken them economically.
In July 2016, Al-Taghyeer newspaper decided to suspend publishing and laid off its staff following large financial loss incurred due to repeated confiscations.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Accountability, National Dialogue, and Elections: Which one of them comes first? 2017-10-12 21:51:17 By Dr Lako Jada Kwajok Conflicts or wars are the offspring of failures to have constructive dialogues in resolving problems between parties. The parties could range from countries, groups of (...)
Sudan-U.S relations: Khartoum’s animosity went with the wind after sanctions lifting 2017-10-11 05:39:38 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes in the aftermath of the calming and fading away from the heavy dust triggered by the event of lifting the decades-long US economic and trade sanctions (...)
Why President Kiir is the real obstacle to peace 2017-10-05 23:39:36 By Clement Maring Samuel Every South Sudanese born before December 2013 knew what transpired in Juba following the outbreak of the conflict between Salva Kiir and Riak Machar which was bent on (...)
MORE