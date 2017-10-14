 
 
 
Saturday 14 October 2017

Sudan’s SRF rebels pick Minnawi as new leader

JEM leader Gibril Ibrahim congratulates Minni Minnawi after his election as new SRF leader on 13 October 2017 (ST Photo)

October 13, 2017 (PARIS) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Forces (SRF) leaders have unanimously elected Minni Minnawi as a new chairman for the rebel alliance on Friday.

The SRF these days is holding its general conference in Paris. The participants said they would discuss a new strategy for the upcoming period and elect a new chairman for the alliance which encompasses groups from eastern central and western Sudan.

During the morning session of Friday, the SRF current chairman Gibril Ibrahim announced the end of his mandate and called to elect a new leader for the group. Following what El-Tom Hajo of the Democratic Unionist Party-SRF proposed the candidature of Minni Minnawi the leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement.

His nomination for the position was approved by the participants from the other factions and he was proclaimed SRF new leader by Ibrahim.

After the unanimous vote in his favour, Minnawi thanked the meeting for his election and praised Gibril Ibrahim for "inventing this practice which is unknown in the Sudanese society".

The SRF split in October 2015 into two factions one headed by Gibril Ibrahim and the second by Malik Agar after a difference over the chairmanship of the rebel alliance.

The Sudan Liberation Movement - Abdel Wahid which a member of the alliance led by Gibril Ibrahim did not participate in the meetings of the general conference.

(ST)

