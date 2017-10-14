 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 14 October 2017

IGAD FMs meet President Kiir over revitalization process

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir pose with the IGAD FM after a meeting held at the South Sudanese presidency in Juba on 13 Oct 2017 (ST Photo)
October 13, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A delegation of the IGAD foreign minister met in Juba on Friday with the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and discussed with him the revitalization process on the implementation of the peace agreement of August 2015.

The East African regional bloc is preparing to launch the revitalisation forum with the participation of the government, the armed groups and opposition forces in a bid to end the four-year crisis in South Sudan.

The IGAD recently held a series of consultations meetings with the SPLM-IO leader, Riek Machar, Lam Akol, General Peter Gadet, General Bapiny Montuil and Costello Garang. The regional body described these meetings as "constructive".

The "IGAD Council of Ministers" led by Workneh Gebeyehu Ethiopian Foreign Minister met with President Salva Kiir and briefed him on the outcome of their consultations with the opposition groups leaders who expressed willingness to take part in the process.

"For his part, President Salva Kiir welcomed IGAD’s efforts to achieve peace in South Sudan," said a statement released after the meeting by the Sudanese foreign ministry in Khartoum on Friday evening in Khartoum.

The IGAD delegation included Amina Mohamed, Kenyan foreign minister, Sam Kutesa Ugandan foreign minister, Ibrahim Ghandour, Sudanese foreign minister, Mohamoud Ali Youssouf, Djibouti foreign minister and Abdulkadir Ahmedkheyir Abdi, Somali foreign minister.

IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan, Ambassador Ismail Wais, on Wednesday said he plans to meet with the civil society representatives in Juba very soon.

He further disclosed that the purpose of pre-forum consultations is to seek the views of the different forces in the process and a permanent truce and a timeline for implementation of the peace agreement.

“The purpose of this pre- Forum consultation phase is to seek a broad range of views on the conduct of the High-Level Revitalisation Forum and pursuit of its three key objectives namely; cessation of hostilities and a permanent ceasefire, return to the full implementation of the Agreement, and developing a revised realistic timeline and implementation schedule towards a democratic election at the end of the transition period,” Wasi said.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune in Khartoum, Costello Garang expected that he expects that the revitalization process would amend the 2015 peace agreement including the security arrangement and the prolongation of the transitional period.

He further proposed to extend the transitional period from three to five years to alleviate much of the bitterness caused by the war since December 2013 and disarm the civilians.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 14 October 08:32, by Sunday Junup

    Why did President came out to say the consultation was fruitful. i think it was bad bad for Juba Thug

    repondre message

    • 14 October 08:51, by South South

      Rebels are just rebels. They are like bodies without heads, maybe because their leader is parked in South Africa. Kiir is right to say what he said about meeting with IGAD leaders. It doesn’t mean Kiir will take all rebels’ suggestions and accept them, no, that will not happen. Kiir will give IGAD our government position about peace.

      repondre message

      • 14 October 08:56, by South South

        Other day when Riek met with IGAD leaders, pinhead rebels like Eastern and jubaone came out and said " Oh Reik met with IGAD, he is going to be a president of South Sudan soon, pinheads. Riek’s meeting with IGAD leaders is very normal. Again, when Riek refused to meet with ND committee, again pinhead called Eastern came out and said " Oh Riek refused to meet ND, government in Juba is in trouble"

        repondre message

        • 14 October 09:25, by Malakal county Simon

          South South/Slave

          You’re one of the idiot who were once rebel and have a body without heads.... Like seriously, what’s your point here? IGAD FMs Meet unwanted President Kiir over revitalization process, is the problem?? Please don’t get too personal and agitated because at the end of the day, politic is politic and most of all, your not unwanted president Kiir....

          repondre message

          • 14 October 09:27, by Malakal county Simon

            Cont...

            So please don’t create yourself a lot of enemies by defending unwanted Kiir, who will tomorrow abandon you like your uncle Queen Paul Awan....

            repondre message

      • 14 October 09:02, by Wutkhor

        South South.
        U re just an idiots Dinka’s insects who have permanently lost his memory n become mentally sicks coz we give u what u deserve that is why Dinka’s insects n their few equotoria plus Nuerwew foods fighters re just getting Chinese rices in exchange for salary coz no money in juba. Ur Dinka’s dumb government has collapse we knows what

        repondre message

        • 14 October 09:06, by Wutkhor

          Con.. What is going on in juba n all events that surrounding, all juba gangs n thugs re just being given Chinese rices in exchange for salary, eg two one begs of Chinese per 2NCOs same to jiengs civil servants.. We will keep the pressure like adding fuels into fires so that jiengs fake government will be diminished...

          repondre message

        • 14 October 09:12, by South South

          A coward is a coward. He is born coward, he will live coward and we expect him to die coward. It’s very simple like that. Do we care about him making very empty noises in internet? No. Do we have South Sudan in her hands? Yes.

          repondre message

          • 14 October 09:36, by jubaone

            South South
            An idiot is an idiot. He is born an idiot he will and die an idiot. There’s nothing we can do about you jienge being idiots. You define yourselves with fighting and cowardice, we define ourselves with reason and intelligence. You are brave but a fool, I may be a coward but intelligent. Period. Just remain the eternal idiot with dull brain boy!

            repondre message

    • 14 October 08:55, by Wutkhor

      Sunday Junb.
      My brother n comrade Dinka’s re inhuman n thieves by their nature, if anything which doesn’t give them rooms to steals, lies, kills or loots n equotoria land grabbing wouldn’t be view as fruitful by the Dinka’s thus. We better splits this damn country for sake of our stability.

      repondre message

      • 14 October 08:57, by South South

        coward man is making empty threats in internet, who care?

        repondre message

  • 14 October 08:59, by Wutkhor

    Fuck kiirminal insects jieng president, Igad need to do or study the conflicts further, the SS war has reached a level that some pples will never lives next together with insects animals Dinka’s, so they Igad shld including secessions in this new resuscitation for sake of stability or the country will remain unstable for good, coz I n most of my comrades who committed to anti Dinka’s slavery will

    repondre message

    • 14 October 09:01, by South South

      Just a coward is still making very empty threat.

      repondre message

  • 14 October 09:10, by Wutkhor

    I have been in the cores fronts for IO since the break out of war I I executed a lots of Dinka’s insects starting on 18/12/23 in Nasir town, I am among the very few n first Nuer who instigated the recent retaliation against ur Dinka’s insects, am currently in Akobo from one for only 16days now from Waat where we gave taught lessons to ur Nuerwew foods fighters n nyors insects.

    repondre message

    • 14 October 09:14, by South South

      Coward, we destroyed White Army. We captured all towns and cities from you including Pagak. You are not a Nuer coward, you are rats and monkeys’ eater, shut up.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Accountability, National Dialogue, and Elections: Which one of them comes first? 2017-10-12 21:51:17 By Dr Lako Jada Kwajok Conflicts or wars are the offspring of failures to have constructive dialogues in resolving problems between parties. The parties could range from countries, groups of (...)

Sudan-U.S relations: Khartoum’s animosity went with the wind after sanctions lifting 2017-10-11 05:39:38 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes in the aftermath of the calming and fading away from the heavy dust triggered by the event of lifting the decades-long US economic and trade sanctions (...)

Why President Kiir is the real obstacle to peace 2017-10-05 23:39:36 By Clement Maring Samuel Every South Sudanese born before December 2013 knew what transpired in Juba following the outbreak of the conflict between Salva Kiir and Riak Machar which was bent on (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.