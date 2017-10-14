 
 
 
SPLM-IO Taban claims 750 defected rebels have joined its army

October 13, 2017 (JUBA) - Some 750 rebels in the Lakes region defected from the rebel SPLM-IO led by Riek Machar and have joined the faction led by the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, said a statement released on Friday.

JPEG - 40.8 kb
A batch of the SPLA-IO forces after arrival in Juba, 1 April, 2016 (ST Photo)

"A combat unit of 750 soldiers or a battalion break faith with Machar’s group in South West of Gok State previously known as Lake state," said Dickson Gatluak Jock the spokesperson of the SPLA-IO led by Taban Deng Gai.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Jok added that the defected rebels, led by Col. Chol Manyiel Giec, abandoned Machar’ s camp on Thursday.

"They are currently stationing at Abiriu County. Before joining us, they had been temporarily based in Makoor area of South West of Gok state," he further said.

The military spokesperson praised the deputy administrator of the area col. Ater Mathiang Aterjok in Abiriu county of Gok state for the warm reception for the defectors.

(ST)

