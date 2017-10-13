South Sudan presidential aide claims rebel leader not interested in reforms

October 13, 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese presidential aide Friday said that the main South Sudan’s rebel leader, Riek Machar is only interested in grabbing power but not in democratic reforms.

First Vice President, Riek Machar, accompanied by SPLA-IO officers, Juba, 27 May, 2016 (ST Photo)

"It is clear that what Riek Machar wants is not the reforms and democracy he has been claiming but only interested in power. He does not care what the people faces, what they are going through and when people say this, some people do not understand and now they are pushing for a renegotiation of the agreement which they imposed,” presidential adviser on security affairs said Friday.

The remakes come after Machar’s refusal to meet the members of South Sudan’s national dialogue steering committee that travelled to South Africa despite several attempts through South Africa’s Deputy President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Tut Kew Gatluak told Sudan Tribune that the national dialogue declared by President Salva Kiir was the only means through which anybody with issues to be raised would be identified and discussed.

The presidential aide further protested the decision of the rebel leader to snub meeting the dialogue again.

“We understand that he (Riek Machar) has again decided to reject meeting the national dialogue steering committee which travelled to South Africa with intent to meet him. They came to his Excellency the President of the Republic and his Excellency gave them go ahead because he wants all the views of anybody with issues to raise and be discussed in such a forum so that there is a return to stability, peace, unity and peaceful coexistence,” explained Gatluak when reached on Friday.

Gatluak emphasised that the dialogue would continue in order to move the country forward.

The SPLM-IO led by Riek Machar rejects the national dialogue process saying the priority should be given to the implementation of the 2015 peace agreement including the ceasefire and humanitarian access to the civilians in the war-affected areas.

However, the rebel leader last week accepted to take part in a forum to revitalize the implementation of the peace agreement brokered by the IGAD countries.

(ST)