SPLM-N elects al-Hilu as leader, endorses self-determination as basis for peace talks



October 12, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The general conference of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu has reiterated its demand for self-determination saying it should be the basis of a negotiated solution to establish the New Sudan.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu concluded Thursday its Extraordinary General Conference held in the Nuba Mountains area of South Kordofan state from 8 to 12 October. According to a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, 245 delegates from the Two Areas and north Sudan took part in the meeting.

As expected the Conference elected Abdel Aziz al-Hilu as leader of the armed group, seconded by Joseph Taka of the Blue Nile as first deputy chairman and Jacod Mekouar as second deputy chairman. Also, Amar Daldom has been chosen for the position of the secretary general.

The final communiqué reaffirmed the attachment of the conference delegates for the right of self-determination as a means to achieve their aspiration for a multicultural and plural nation in Sudan stressing it should granted for all the peoples of the country.

"The participants in the conference decided that the SPLM-"North" would continue to struggle for the realization of New Sudan and continue to negotiate for a peaceful solution on the basis that all Sudanese peoples exercise the right to self-determination as an international human right enshrined in all international instruments. Either to achieve a complete independence or to agree on a democratic, secular system of government that provides marginalized peoples with the exercise of their right to govern within the framework of a single state and guarantees all their stolen rights in order to achieve a just peace in Sudan," reads the text of the communiqué.

The conference agreed on the need to develop the capacities of rebel army through an enhanced training and to "continue military operations against the enemy through regular battles to maintain the momentum of the war," further said the statement.

The meeting decided that the SPLM- North would continue its political alliances in order to achieve its objectives as provided in the Manifesto and Constitution.

However, the participants closed the door for any rapprochement with the other faction led by Malik Agar.

"The Conference stressed the need for the unity and cohesion of the SPLM/A North under the elected leadership and not to pay attention to any groups or platforms that speak in the name of the SPLM," said the communiqué.

Last August, the group dispatched a delegation to Addis Ababa to explain to the African Union mediators that they would only consider negotiations with the government after the general conference of October 2017.

Last March, al-Hilu resigned from his position as the SPLM-N deputy chairman and blamed the chief negotiator of the group Yasir Arman who is also the secretary-general of the then unified group of neglecting his request to include the right to self-determination in the peace talks agenda.

His resignation was supported by the Nuba Mountains Liberation Council opening the door for a split in the group that materialized last June.

The SPLM-N allies in the opposition groups called on the two factions to consider ways to reconcile and resolve their difference.

