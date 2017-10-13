SRF-Ibrahim leader calls on Sudanese opposition to rethink strategy



October 12, 2017 (PARIS) - The leader of the Sudanese Revolutionary Forces (SRF) Gibril Ibrahim has called on the opposition groups to rethinking its strategy at a national and the international levels to achieve it gaols for peace and democracy in Sudan.

Ibrahim made his remarks at the opening session of the SRF general conference held in Paris on 2016 with the presence of the French Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Stéphane Gruenberg, a SRF- Agar representative el Shafei Abdel Aziz who delivered a message form Malik Agar and Ali Majok al-Momin who represented for the Revolutionary Awakening Council (RAC) led by North Darfur tribal leader Musa Hilal.

"The purpose of this conference is to assess the current political situation in the country and to think about how to prepare the opposition to take the lead and steer events in the country," Ibrahim said.

He added that this assessment is needed particularly after the normalisation process engaged by the western countries, which decided "to turn a blind eye to the crimes of the regime", and to deal with the government of President Omer al-Bashir to fight terrorism and stop illegal migration.

"Only the opposition should be blamed for its failure to unify its ranks and to mobilize the Sudanese street." he further stressed, pointing that political change it the job of Sudanese not the international community.

The international community in the past pressed the Sudanese government to accept a comprehensive process led by the African Union to negotiate a holistic solution for peace and democratic changes.

The opposition groups which gathered under ’Sudan Call’ banner failed to have one voice and have a unified position towards or in the political process with the government.

U.S. President Donald Trump last Thursday permanently lifted economic sanctions on Sudan and hailed it commitment to the five track plan agreed last year. Also, European countries more and less normalized their relations with Khartoum which has become a close ally to stop the influx of immigrants in Europe.

"The opposition must learn that relying on statements, slogans and condemnations does not undermine the regime, despite its importance. It needs a solid and united will, hard work and coordination, and great sacrifices to bring about the desired change," he said.

The Sudanese government prevented the National Uma Party (NUP) deputy leader Mariam al-Mahdi from travelling to Paris to attend the meeting.

NUP leader Sadiq al-Mahdi sent an audio message to the meeting calling to stick on the comprehensive negotiated solution and to call for a constitutional conference after an agreement on the conducive environment conditions, including ceasefire, humanitarian aid and protection of displaced people.

For his part, Ali al-Haj, the leader of the Popular Congress Party (PCP) also sent an audio message for the meeting and reiterated his demand to meet them soon in the near future. He also said a visa issue prevented their participation in the SRF meeting.

The meeting was attended by all the SFR-Gibril Ibrahim groups except the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur. No explanation was provided to explain its absence.

The three-day meeting is expected to elect a new leader for the upcoming two-year period.

