South Sudan urged to establish oil research institute

October 12, 2017 (JUBA) – A Sudanese official has advised the South Sudan government to form a unit for research so that people are trained on oil-related matters.

Soldiers from the South Sudanese army (SPLA) guard an oil facility (AFP)

Sallah Hassan, an advisor in Sudan’s Petroleum ministry, said the oil sector will prosper with a research and development institute in place.

“So you should start the unit of research to attract young good people from the university, put them on training and let them start research and development for future production,” said Sallah.

“In Sudan, we started our research and development in 2010, and it took us sometime because of the mindset of some people who do not believe in the research and development [aspect],” he added.

The official was speaking at the Africa Oil and Power conference in South Sudan’s capital, Juba. The symposium, which brought together oil companies in Africa, aimed at highlighting the potential energy investments for investors intending to invest in the continent.

Since its independence, South Sudan has relied on oil for all income—a situation that has significantly compounded ongoing political and economic instability due to the fall in crude oil prices.

According to South Sudanese officials, production in the past reached as high as 350,000 bpd, but later fell after a dispute with Sudan over fees for pumping South Sudan’s crude through Sudan’s export pipeline, which led South Sudan to halt production in 2012.

(ST)