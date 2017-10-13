 
 
 
Friday 13 October 2017

S. Sudanese leader accused of making Dinka people suffer

October 12, 2017 (JUBA)- The Anglican Archbishop of South Sudan’s Northern Bahr el Ghazal province, Moses Deng Bol has protested the manner in which the president has been personally handled the situation in the county, saying his “inability” has led his ethnic Dinka to be viewed as complicities in the war by other ethnic communities.

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

Bol, who also doubles as the Bishop of Wau diocese, claimed President Salva Kiir, his army generals and political allies associated with the Juba regime were the country’s problems, not the ethnic Dinka.

“Dinkas are equally suffering just like other communities in South Sudan. But many Dinkas are either afraid or initially thought it is better to approach our President privately and inform him of failures of his Government which is always better than public criticism,” said Bol.

The religious leader said Kiir is often blocked by a small group who do not want anybody with different views to meet the former, which, he claimed, has made people from other communities to conclude that all the Dinkas support all the actions of the Juba government.

“[But] Now many Dinkas are coming out publicly because the hope of advising the President privately is simply not working and the hatred against the Dinka community is increasing”, stressed Bol.

The Archbishop said he and several other religious leaders had sought audiences with the president to share with him their views on how situations in the country could be improved, but were blocked by “elites” who did not want President Kiir to benefit from their views.

Last month, the South Sudan leader publicly said he regretted the suffering nearly four years of civil war has inflicted on the people.

"I am not happy. I am hurting inside. How can I be happy when I see my people suffering?" Kiir told the state-owned television (SSBC).

The South Sudanese leader, did not, however, hint on how his administration intends to end the conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions into neighbouring nations.

Critics, however, described Kiir’s remarks as “crocodile” feelings and compassion, saying the solution to end the conflict was in his hand.

At least 7.5 million of the estimated 12 million South Sudanese will need assistance in 2017, the United Nations humanitarian respond plan showed.

Conflict broke out in South Sudan in mid-December 2013 following months of internal wrangling in the ruling party (SPLM) over leadership, vision of the party, reforms and democracy. The three-year-old war has killed thousands of people and displaced millions as refugees to neighboring countries. Also, an estimated 1.9 million others are internally displaced in the country, with thousands are sheltering at U.N protection of civilians’ sites in parts of the war-torn country.

  • 13 October 05:07, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    The Dinka people should not run away from responsibility they assumed right from when Mengistu and Ghadafi of Ethiopia and Libya respectively empowered them to own guns allegedly with which to fight for justice and equality in the then Sudan that ended to be used to kill innocent people in the then Southern Region of Sudan. Terekeka, Chukudum, Torit and Wau region saw the worst —To continue

    • 13 October 05:19, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      atrocities caused by Dinka soldiers in their search for Dinka supremacist country. Under the guise of South Sudan nationalism we got our country. But how truthful is the country ours? Dinka got every thing within reach of this country’s independence. 90% of Scholarship abroad went to Dinka youth, the army, police, prisons, security and judiciary became a Dinka monopoly. how is this— To continue

      • 13 October 05:28, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        country that has 64 tribes end up like this? When Mathiang Nyor were sent to Equatoria regions this Bishop was no were to be seen or heard, All we heard was from Bishops Loku and Lodu of Juba and Yei respectively. We heard loun and clear the pride of Ambrose RIINY and Aldo AJOU of JCE. Though its late anyway thank you Mr Bishop. Justice must be applied to these devils who have belittled us.

  • 13 October 05:17, by lino

    Wise remarks Bishop! I agree with you, but that is too late. Now the work of wise Dinka leaders have started and it should be quick. Enough is enough.
    I have been saying that all Dinka were not consulted when JCE was formed. The group knows itself!!!

