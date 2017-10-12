 
 
 
Thursday 12 October 2017

10,000 militiamen arrive in El-Fasher to establish security in N. Darfur

North Darfur governor waves his hand greeting RSF forces that arrived in El Fasher on 11 Oct 2017 (ST photo)
October 11, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - North Darfur Governor Abdel Wahid Youssef Nahar has welcomed the arrival of 10,000 militiamen in his state saying the will contribute to establishing security in the troubled state.

North Darfur state recently witnessed a recrudescence of violence and kidnapping of foreign aid workers. Also, the state prepares to launch the second phase of the weapon collection operation which will be mandatory soon.

Speaking to the 10,000 elements of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that arrived from Kordofan region, Governor Nahar said the force would work to support the weapon collection campaign, protect the border and to deal with the outlaws.

He further stressed his government’s keenness to provide security as a top priority.

"The country will see a new dawn in the days ahead, and we want you to be a real addition to the security and stability process in the state," he said.

The governor added that another force is deployed in Kabkabiya district, to establish security and stability, and hailed the RSF contributions during the past period.

For his part, Maj. General Yahya Ali Mohamed, the RSF Commander in El-Fasher, said that the force will be part of the 6th Infantry Division of the Sudanese army in the North Darfur and will work side by side with it to achieve security and stability.

He emphasized that the RSF is a national force defending the homeland and protecting citizens.

Last Sunday 8 October, Unknown gunmen kidnapped at gunpoint a Swiss humanitarian worker, Margaret Schenkel, from her home in downtown El-Fasher, and fled to an unknown destination”.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

