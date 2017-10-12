 
 
 
S. Sudan agrees on unified consultations, says official

October 11, 2017 (JUBA) – The various parties that make up South Sudan’s coalition government have agreed on a joint consultation at the upcoming peace deal revitalization by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an official said on Wednesday.

JPEG - 44.9 kb
South Sudan’s information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth, speaks to reporters in Jonglei state capital Bor on 25 December 2014 (ST)

"We have already received the IGAD letter on revitalization and without prejudice to other parties to be consulted, we have agreed to be consulted as the TGoNU [Transitional Government of National Unity]," said South Sudan’s information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth.

The High-Level Revitalization Forum takes place from October 13-17.

Consultations, according to the regional bloc, will begin with officials in the coalition government and include the other faction leaders.

Dhieu Mathok, a member of the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) led by First Vice President Taban Deng Gai urged the need for a unified consultation instead of reaching out to separate individuals.

This call has, however, been opposed by member of the country’s former political detainees who insisted on separate consultations to be held. Two of the ex-detainees serve in the coalition government.

In June, a summit of IGAD heads of state and government decided to convene a meeting of the signatories of the South Sudan peace agreement to discuss ways to revitalize the peace implementation.

During the June summit, it was agreed that all groups be included in the discussion aimed at restoring a permanent ceasefire.

Last week, IGAD unveiled the timetable for the revitalization forum to start consultations with South Sudanese leaders and the nation’s citizens. The process, it said, begins on 13 October and ends on 17.

South Sudan government earlier warned that the revitalization forum by the regional bloc, which mediated the 2015 peace accord, should not be another platform for negotiations of the peace agreement between the two factions to the conflict.

IGAD is an eight-member economic bloc that brings together Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, Eritrea, South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda.

Over a million people have fled South Sudan since conflict erupted in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir sacked Machar from the vice-presidency. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since it seceded from Sudan in 2011.

(ST)

  • 12 October 07:04, by Newsudan

    the govt should end delaying tactics: " peace is around the corner " Makwei Lweth,has always said that,that corner never come up to now.

    • 12 October 08:03, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Any responsibility carrying out by IGAD birth of no hope.
      The organization named IGAD are completely failed over South Sudanese crises.

  • 12 October 07:05, by Sunday Junup

    Unity of thugs and thieves remain thugs. Important part of this consultation is acknowledgment of the fact that 2015 Peace is a dead peace and needs resuscitation. Whether you needs unify or separate consultation can not change new ideology. Just tell Taban and Deng Alor to declare their side to Kiir. But wait why Deng Alor considered separate group?

    • 12 October 07:47, by jubaone

      Crown 👑 Hotel IO is part of TGoNU and is no longer part of Riak IO and must not be allowed to represent Riak’s IO whatsoever. The current ARCISS has failed, with many stakeholders now in the game, Taban must share with Kiirminal the piece given to them. Riak must never reconcile with such traitors and sellouts.

      • 12 October 09:15, by South South

        jubaone,

        To be a leader you must have your people with you. You do not just sit under computer and start writing nonsense and think that will make you a big man, no way. Taban Deng has many Nuers with him. His men are sitting right now in Pagak comfortably . Why do you talk about IO or Riek or Taban? Talk about Equatorians or Lubas Mapi.

  • 12 October 08:05, by Eastern

    This is the genesis of the anticipated stalemate: withing the Kiir-Taban alliance are the other headless parties going by the nomenclature of "Other Parties". During the consultations, Taban will say he heads SPLM/A-IO - which will be the same situation they will be in when they consult Dr. Machar. The point of departure will come when one party is asked to relinquish SPLM/A-IO...

    • 12 October 09:10, by South South

      Eastern,

      Having two or 3 OI parties is not our business. They have to sit down and sort out there shit without involving anyone else. Taban Deng has many Nuers with him, the world knows that, but a few Eqautorians who are hiding think that they should be ministers of IO when there is peace, laughable.

  • 12 October 08:06, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    IGAD-Plus should handed over the processes of peace mediation to other international stakeholders to solve the South Sudanese civil war.

    • 12 October 08:22, by john akeen

      Wish other international stakeholders you want them to come solve our problem? And to solve our problem with who, if you don’t want to leave your life because of Riek Machar and if you don’t want president Kiir? You solve your own problem first

  • 12 October 08:17, by DO IT

    This country will be better off when such liars like Makuei Lieth are killed. Whenever you seen that idiot on media, there are something fishy. They will do anything that would completely destroy that IGAD new peace approach. As Salva Kiir is doing by starting a integration of Taban’s militia, sending a bunches of losers to S. Africa for unknown miss
    ion.

  • 12 October 08:58, by Wutkhor

    I believe Igad gangs will be serious this time round coz US D trump administration has taken the SS crisis seriously that is why thugs like Makuie comment with human sense in not rejecting the revitalization like CH stomach feeders gangs who completely reject the separate consultation, I can see the positives results on individual sanctions on Makuei comment on revitalization schedule.

    • 12 October 09:01, by Wutkhor

      Con.. Peace is not enough for pples of SS on my view voz living with Dinka’s become a crimes n shame to SS across the globes this pples really prove they re like animals n insects, the only solutions to SS war shld be 1- secessions, 2- ICC to deal with all Dinka’s insects who butchered innocents civilians across the country plus more sanctions on CH gangs.

  • 12 October 09:08, by John Wetjunub

    am happy that peace is almost coming back to our nation, God bless South Sudan and touch the hearts of South Sudanese people to reconcile and come back together as brother and sisters.

