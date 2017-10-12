 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 12 October 2017

Sudan, Egypt military officials discuss border monitoring

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan's Defence Minister Ibn Ouf meets Egyptian military intelligence chief Mohamed Faraj El Shahhat in Khartoum on 11 Oct 2017 (SUNA Photo)
October 11, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf Wednesday discussed with the visiting Egyptian military intelligence chief Mohamed Faraj El Shahat, ways to control and monitor the joint border between the two countries.

El Shahat is in Khartoum, in line with an agreement reached by the two defence ministers providing to hold regular meetings for the joint military committee to promote cooperation and coordination on border control.

In May 2017, Sudan had accused Egypt of providing armoured vehicles to Darfur rebels in an attack carried out from Libya.

"During the meeting, the (Sudanese) Minister of Defence stressed the need to combat arms smuggling and human trafficking across the border between the two countries," said a statement released in Khartoum.

Ibn Ouf further underscored the need to "establish points of transit and communication channels between the Sudanese armed forces and their Egyptian counterparts".

The meeting was attended by Gen. Gamal al-Din Omer Mohamed Ibrahim, head of Sudanese military intelligence.

Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour last June told reporters in Cairo that Sudan proposed to form joint border monitoring patrols to prevent human trafficking and protect the border.

Libya is a source of security concerns for both countries. Khartoum is worried by the presence of Darfur armed groups in eastern Libya as Cairo also seeks to prevent Jihadists in the troubled north African country from extending their activities inside Egypt.

Sudan and Chad agreed recently to enhance the joint patrols on the border with Libya after reports of the presence of Chadian opposition elements in Libya.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan-U.S relations: Khartoum’s animosity went with the wind after sanctions lifting 2017-10-11 05:39:38 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes in the aftermath of the calming and fading away from the heavy dust triggered by the event of lifting the decades-long US economic and trade sanctions (...)

Why President Kiir is the real obstacle to peace 2017-10-05 23:39:36 By Clement Maring Samuel Every South Sudanese born before December 2013 knew what transpired in Juba following the outbreak of the conflict between Salva Kiir and Riak Machar which was bent on (...)

South Sudan Peace: Revitalization of ARCSS 2017-10-05 04:28:22 by Steve Paterno The regional body, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has kick-started the revitalization process of Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.