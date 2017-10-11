SPLM-N al-Hilu denies disagreement over number of conference delegates



October 10, 2014 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N al-Hilu) denied reports that the delegates had been embroiled in a disagreement over the number of Blue Nile state representatives in the Extraordinary General Conference.

Nowadays, the rebel group is holding a an extraordinary conference to endorse its charter and constitution and to elect a new leadership after a rift last April over the right of self-determination for the Nuba Mountains.

Scheduled to kick off on 6 October, the meetings, however, began on Sunday amid reports of difference over the number of Blue Nile representatives in the conference. The reports insinuated that Nuba Mountains people wanted to have the upper hand in the conference.

However, Attiya Attroon Attiya the head of the Conference Media Committee refuted the claim, asserting that the meeting is taking place with the participation of South Kordofan and the Blue Nile delegates.

"Delegates for the Extraordinary General Conference have been chosen in accordance with the percentages agreed in the Election Regulations," Attiya said.

" We would like to assure the masses of the SPLM inside and outside Sudan, all the peoples of Sudan and forces of change in Sudan as well as SPLM friends, we assure that the conference has become a reality," he further added.

In a statement released on Sunday, the SPLM-N Nuba Mountains said held its general conference and elected 122 delegates to the Extraordinary General Conference.

(ST)