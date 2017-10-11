 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 11 October 2017

SPLM-N al-Hilu denies disagreement over number of conference delegates

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Abdel Aziz Al-Hilu (2ed L) with some of his aides after his arrival in Koda in South Kordofan on 30 June 2017 (ST Photo)
October 10, 2014 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N al-Hilu) denied reports that the delegates had been embroiled in a disagreement over the number of Blue Nile state representatives in the Extraordinary General Conference.

Nowadays, the rebel group is holding a an extraordinary conference to endorse its charter and constitution and to elect a new leadership after a rift last April over the right of self-determination for the Nuba Mountains.

Scheduled to kick off on 6 October, the meetings, however, began on Sunday amid reports of difference over the number of Blue Nile representatives in the conference. The reports insinuated that Nuba Mountains people wanted to have the upper hand in the conference.

However, Attiya Attroon Attiya the head of the Conference Media Committee refuted the claim, asserting that the meeting is taking place with the participation of South Kordofan and the Blue Nile delegates.

"Delegates for the Extraordinary General Conference have been chosen in accordance with the percentages agreed in the Election Regulations," Attiya said.

" We would like to assure the masses of the SPLM inside and outside Sudan, all the peoples of Sudan and forces of change in Sudan as well as SPLM friends, we assure that the conference has become a reality," he further added.

In a statement released on Sunday, the SPLM-N Nuba Mountains said held its general conference and elected 122 delegates to the Extraordinary General Conference.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan-U.S relations: Khartoum’s animosity went with the wind after sanctions lifting 2017-10-11 05:39:38 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes in the aftermath of the calming and fading away from the heavy dust triggered by the event of lifting the decades-long US economic and trade sanctions (...)

Why President Kiir is the real obstacle to peace 2017-10-05 23:39:36 By Clement Maring Samuel Every South Sudanese born before December 2013 knew what transpired in Juba following the outbreak of the conflict between Salva Kiir and Riak Machar which was bent on (...)

South Sudan Peace: Revitalization of ARCSS 2017-10-05 04:28:22 by Steve Paterno The regional body, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has kick-started the revitalization process of Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.