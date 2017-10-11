 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 11 October 2017

Wau state governor vows to protect foreign traders

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 10, 2017 (WAU) - The governor of South Sudan’s Wau state, Angelo Taban Biajo has vowed to protect all foreign traders operating in the region.

JPEG - 15.5 kb

Biajo made these remarks after meeting with the Sudanese business community who mainly hail from Sudan’s western region of Darfur.

“You traders work very hard and we have a relationship with you. Our responsibility is to protect all of you, whether you are citizens from Sudan, Uganda, Ethiopia or Kenya in Wau”, said the governor.

He said it was the right of everyone living in Wau to live in harmony.

“You all know that we have just emerged from the war and we became a nation [and] so this country should not only be for South Sudanese citizens [but] for all. You all have right as civilians. There is a civil right and there is nothing wrong there”, further stressed Biajo.

The Sudanese business community welcomed the governor’s assurance, re-affirming their commitment to support his administration by funding security operations using collections from trade unions.

In the past, however, Darfur business community in Wau have complained about night robberies targeting their properties, something the governor condemned and vowed to address.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan-U.S relations: Khartoum’s animosity went with the wind after sanctions lifting 2017-10-11 05:39:38 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes in the aftermath of the calming and fading away from the heavy dust triggered by the event of lifting the decades-long US economic and trade sanctions (...)

Why President Kiir is the real obstacle to peace 2017-10-05 23:39:36 By Clement Maring Samuel Every South Sudanese born before December 2013 knew what transpired in Juba following the outbreak of the conflict between Salva Kiir and Riak Machar which was bent on (...)

South Sudan Peace: Revitalization of ARCSS 2017-10-05 04:28:22 by Steve Paterno The regional body, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has kick-started the revitalization process of Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.