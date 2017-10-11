Wau state governor vows to protect foreign traders

October 10, 2017 (WAU) - The governor of South Sudan’s Wau state, Angelo Taban Biajo has vowed to protect all foreign traders operating in the region.

Biajo made these remarks after meeting with the Sudanese business community who mainly hail from Sudan’s western region of Darfur.

“You traders work very hard and we have a relationship with you. Our responsibility is to protect all of you, whether you are citizens from Sudan, Uganda, Ethiopia or Kenya in Wau”, said the governor.

He said it was the right of everyone living in Wau to live in harmony.

“You all know that we have just emerged from the war and we became a nation [and] so this country should not only be for South Sudanese citizens [but] for all. You all have right as civilians. There is a civil right and there is nothing wrong there”, further stressed Biajo.

The Sudanese business community welcomed the governor’s assurance, re-affirming their commitment to support his administration by funding security operations using collections from trade unions.

In the past, however, Darfur business community in Wau have complained about night robberies targeting their properties, something the governor condemned and vowed to address.

