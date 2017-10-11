 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 11 October 2017

S. Sudan dialogue committee team in South Africa for retreat

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

South Africa's Vice President Cyril Ramaphosa receives members of South Sudan's national dialogue committee in South Africa, July 2, 2017 (ST photo)

October 10, 2017 (JUBA) – Members of South Sudan’s national dialogue steering committee are currently in South Africa for a three-day retreat.

The over 20-member team is led by the committee’s co-chair, Angelo Beda.

The spokesperson for the delegation to South Africa said the team seeks learns from experiences of South African on how they managed their processes and differences, which saw an end to apartheid system in the country mainly dominated by the blacks.

“We will be meeting with the South Africans and a few other international personalities to discuss the national dialogue process and how it’s going and to try to learn from the experience of others and in the sense to sharpen the strategy of the national dialogue,” he said.

Several regional and international experts are expected at the retreat.

Deng, a former diplomat, did not, however, say whether the team will seek an audience with the rebel leader Riek Machar while in South Africa where he has been under house arrest since last year.

Meanwhile, other sources, as well as the delegation members, told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday that the team will ask the South African deputy president to arrange if they could talk to the rebel leader.

“We will not give up because there is nothing personal. Our interest in this process is to end the war and ensure there is peace so that people in the displaced camps and those who have fled the country returns to their homes so that they can resume their normal life and stability returns,” Deng told reporters in the capital, Juba.

He added, “So we will not stop, even if we did not succeed in the first trip. We will again try this time through the South Africa’s Deputy President, Cyril Ramaphosa, who promised us last time [that] he [will] continues to encourage Riek Machar to participate in the national dialogue”.

Officially launched in May, the national dialogue is both a forum and process through which the people South Sudan shall gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, redefine citizenship and belonging, as well as restructure the state for national inclusion.

Since December 2013, tens of thousands of people have been killed and over two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since its cessation from Sudan in July 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 October 05:45, by Newsudan

    Free Riek from SA detention and bring him straight to Juba,how is that difficult, then organized general election 2018, his supporters will eventually silent guns, why keeping country hostage for one man fullstop.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why President Kiir is the real obstacle to peace 2017-10-05 23:39:36 By Clement Maring Samuel Every South Sudanese born before December 2013 knew what transpired in Juba following the outbreak of the conflict between Salva Kiir and Riak Machar which was bent on (...)

South Sudan Peace: Revitalization of ARCSS 2017-10-05 04:28:22 by Steve Paterno The regional body, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has kick-started the revitalization process of Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South (...)

Cholera in Sudan is now endemic—and yet UN WHO says nothing 2017-10-05 04:28:09 Eric Reeves Cholera in Sudan now has a deadly grip, continuing to re-emerge in areas thought free of the disease. It is a pandemic in Sudan, which now appears to be endemic. Unless the UN’s World (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 October 7, 2017 A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth of Greater Bor in diaspora (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)

New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.