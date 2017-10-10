Khartoum investigating diplomat accused of groping woman in New York

October 10, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said it is investigating the arrest of a diplomat at Sudan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations for allegedly groping a woman at a bar in Manhattan, New York.

Sudanese diplomat, Hassan Salih

Several U.S. media outlets and newspapers reported that the Sudanese diplomat, Hassan Salih, 36, grabbed a 23-year-old victim’s butt and breast while they were on the dance floor at Third Avenue’s Bar None at around 2:25 a.m. (ET) on Sunday.

According to FoxNews TV, “police were alerted after the woman informed security at the bar about the alleged incident”.

“When officers arrived, Salih attempted to flee the scene, authorities said. Police reportedly gave chase and he was cuffed and taken to a nearby precinct” said Fox News.

“During questioning, Salih proved his diplomatic status which— because of immunity laws— reportedly led to his release” added the news channel.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said: “some media outlets and social media reported accusations of violating the proper conduct against a diplomat at Sudan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York”.

He pointed out that the Foreign Ministry has immediately contacted the Mission to clarify the facts and conduct an investigation with the diplomat according to the relevant law and regulations.

Khidir stressed the Foreign Ministry “deals seriously with any accusations of violations of the code of professional conduct and public service ethics”.

Last January, a Sudanese diplomat at Sudan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations was also caught grinding on a woman in a Manhattan subway.

Police charged him with sexual abuse and forcible touching but released him after he proved he was a diplomat.

(ST)