October 9, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese government says it plans to start re-integrating former armed opposition fighters (SPLA-IO) in Northern Liech state into the country’s national army (SPLA).

Colonel Dickson Gatluak (ST Photo)

The spokesperson for the SPLM-IO Juba faction, Col. Dickson Gatluak Jok said members of the armed opposition faction welcomed the order, which seeks to bring diversity within the national army.

“This re-integration exercise will also bring change in the warring communities and in military bases in the whole country,” said Jok.

He said as a partner in the coalition government, the SPLM-IO under the leadership of the country’s First Vice-President, Taban Deng Gai, regard the process as an important milestone in the country’s army.

“As stipulated in the transitional security arrangements (Chapter ll), it is the duty for warring parties to disseminate the provisions of this agreement to all their forces,” stressed Jok in the statement.

He emphasised the need for equal treatment within the national army.

Jok said members of the armed opposition infantry forces who will soon take part in a military parade after being re-integrated include, Lt. Gen. Peter Dor Manjur Gatluak, Major Gen. Karlo Kuol Ruai, Major Gen. William Gueh Duop, Major Gen. Micheal Makal Kuol Deng, Major Gen. David Joang Puk, Major Gen. Stephen Bol Puok Bur, Major Gen. Peter Toar Nyuel and Major Gen. Mayiel Thai Wuor Naam.

(ST)