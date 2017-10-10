 
 
 
S. Sudan to start re-integrating ex-rebels into national army

October 9, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese government says it plans to start re-integrating former armed opposition fighters (SPLA-IO) in Northern Liech state into the country’s national army (SPLA).

JPEG - 72.4 kb
Colonel Dickson Gatluak (ST Photo)

The spokesperson for the SPLM-IO Juba faction, Col. Dickson Gatluak Jok said members of the armed opposition faction welcomed the order, which seeks to bring diversity within the national army.

“This re-integration exercise will also bring change in the warring communities and in military bases in the whole country,” said Jok.

He said as a partner in the coalition government, the SPLM-IO under the leadership of the country’s First Vice-President, Taban Deng Gai, regard the process as an important milestone in the country’s army.

“As stipulated in the transitional security arrangements (Chapter ll), it is the duty for warring parties to disseminate the provisions of this agreement to all their forces,” stressed Jok in the statement.

He emphasised the need for equal treatment within the national army.

Jok said members of the armed opposition infantry forces who will soon take part in a military parade after being re-integrated include, Lt. Gen. Peter Dor Manjur Gatluak, Major Gen. Karlo Kuol Ruai, Major Gen. William Gueh Duop, Major Gen. Micheal Makal Kuol Deng, Major Gen. David Joang Puk, Major Gen. Stephen Bol Puok Bur, Major Gen. Peter Toar Nyuel and Major Gen. Mayiel Thai Wuor Naam.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 10 October 10:55, by Eastern

    Pursuing futility....

    repondre message

    • 10 October 11:53, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      These nyagateen are repeating the same shit allover in a desperate hope "two or more wrongs will make a right". Three things come here:

      1-Kiirminal is terribly weakened with Malong/nyors now docile, he needs Nuer boots on the ground.
      2-Taban is fighting for political survival ahead of Riak´s return.
      3-Perhaps nyagateen want to get back to SPLA, organize a takeover then merge with Riak??

      repondre message

  • 10 October 11:07, by conservative

    Let be one army and one president we don’t want confusion to divide us enough game is enough time to move on we are not special people to be divided

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

