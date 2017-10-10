October 9, 2017 (WASHINGTON) – A high-level South Sudanese delegation led by its Finance and Planning Minister, Stephen Dhieu Dau is in Washington DC to attend the annual meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Boards of Governors.
- The South Sudanese delegation attending the IMF/World Bank meeting in Washington DC, October 9, 2017 (Larco Lomayat)
The annual meeting will take place from 09-15 October.
The event brings together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, civil society representatives and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.
Seminars, regional briefings, press conferences, and many other events focused on the global economy, international development, and the world’s financial system will grace the event.
Also on South Sudan team are the Central Bank Governor, Othom Rago Ajak, first undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Agak Achuil Lual, Director General of Budget in the Finance Ministry, Simon Kimang Lado, Deputy Director for Statistics and Research, Bank of South Sudan,Charles Abugo Joseph, Technical Advisor for Policy, Aid Coordination and External Affairs in the Finance and Planning ministry, Abraham Diing Akoi.
(ST)
