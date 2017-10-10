UN calls to release abducted Swiss aid worker

October 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Ms Marta Ruedas, Monday called to release a Swiss aid worker recently abducted in North Darfur.

United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Ms. Marta Ruedas on 21-August-2017(Photo PaulinaRothova/UN)

Margaret Schenkel was kidnapped by unknown gunmen from her residence in El-Fasher on 7 October 2017. There is no demand for ransom by the abductors while the Sudanese authorities launched search operation to find here.

“I am deeply shocked by this incident. Targeting aid workers who provide neutral, impartial and life-saving humanitarian assistance is a crime under International Humanitarian Law,” said Ms Ruedas.

“I would like to urge all parties to ensure her safe release and well-being,” Ms Ruedas added.

This is the third incident of aid worker abduction in Darfur over the past two years.

Unconfirmed reports from El-Fasher say she has been abducted by the members of a pro-government militia to protest the non-payment of their salaries.

(ST)