Sudan-UK to hold fourth meeting of strategic dialogue in London

October 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The fourth meeting of the strategic dialogue between Sudan and the United Kingdom (UK) would kick off on 16 October in London.

British Ambassador to Sudan Michael Aron (Reuters Photo)

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) has quoted the British Ambassador to Khartoum Michael Aron as saying the UK-Sudan relations have witnessed significant improvement since launching the strategic dialogue in 2016.

He pointed to a number of tangible measures that have been implemented by both countries especially with regard to granting of visas.

“There has been remarkable progress in cooperation [between the two countries] in areas of combating illegal migration and terrorism and coordination on human rights issues,” said the British envoy.

According to the SMC, the Sudanese delegation to the fourth meeting of the strategic dialogue would be led by the Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Nai’im.

The strategic consultations meetings between the two countries started in March 2016 in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum and considered the first talks of its kind at this level in 25 years.

Sudan and Britain agreed to exchange of visits at the level of senior officials from the two countries along with increasing cooperation in the fields of economy, investment and culture.

The UK Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Chris Trott earlier this year visited Khartoum several times to discuss ways to develop bilateral relations and encourage Khartoum efforts to reduce the illegal immigration from the Horn of African countries towards Europe and Britain especially.

The dialogue also was seen within the framework of the after-Brexit policy aiming to develop trade relations with the former British colonies.

